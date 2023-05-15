‘The Voice’ shake-up: Reba McEntire replaces Blake Shelton for Season 24

Ever since Blake Shelton announced his retirement from “The Voice” last year, fans have been speculating about which country superstar might replace him in the big red chairs. Well, we finally have an answer: it’s his longtime buddy Reba McEntire!

NBC announced on Monday at its upfront presentation that the Season 24 coaches will be McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. The blind auditions will begin filming soon and they will air on television in Fall 2023. Besides Shelton, the current coaches for Season 23 are Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper.

Reba McEntire is no stranger to NBC’s reality TV competition series. She most recently served as the mega mentor for every coach in the Season 23 knockouts. That actually marked her third time appearing on the show after originally helping out Team Blake during Season 1 and then aiding all four coaches on Season 8.

Blake Shelton has been a part of “The Voice” ever since Season 1. In fact, he’s the only coach to appear in all 23 installments to date. As for the other Season 24 coaches, John Legend is gearing up for his eighth season, Gwen Stefani is back for her seventh time, and Niall Horan is returning for his second consecutive cycle.

The live shows for Season 23 kick off Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a performance-packed two-hour semi-finals. The Top 8 artists will perform live for the first time in the hopes of securing a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the Top 5 results will be revealed at the end of the night.

The remaining Season 23 finalists are: Team Blake‘s Grace West and Noivas, Team Niall‘s Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles, Team Chance‘s Sorelle and Ray Uriel, and Team Kelly‘s Holly Brand and D.Smooth. Who is YOUR favorite artist?

