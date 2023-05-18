57% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Ryley Tate Wilson of Team Niall Horan was ‘unjustly eliminated’ [POLL RESULTS]

Monday night on “The Voice,” three semi-finalists were sent packing when America failed to give them enough real-time votes to advance to the season finale. Gold Derby asked viewers to vote in our poll for which person they think was unjustly eliminated, and a majority of them (57%, to be exact) responded with Ryley Tate Wilson of Team Niall Horan. Rounding out our poll results were Holly Brand of Team Kelly Clarkson in second place (35%), and then Ray Uriel of Team Chance the Rapper placing last (8%). Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “The Voice” fans?

At only 15 years of age, Ryley was the youngest person still in the competition. The Montgomery, Alabama native burst onto the scene as a four-chair-turn in the blind auditions thanks to his rendition of “Dancing On My Own,” joining Team Niall. He earned the Playoff Pass in the battles for his performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary” with Michael B., and thus skipped the knockouts. Ryley’s subsequent solo performances were “when the party’s over” (playoffs) and “Vienna” (semi-finals).

In Gold Derby’s comments section, “The Voice” fans sounded off about what they thought of Ryley’s ouster. Here are some of their responses:

Gene Piontkowski: “This young man was robbed. He has more raw talent than all the finalists selected put together. Whoever was responsible for this ridicules injustice should be exposed so he/she gets the backlash they deserve first hand.”

Thomas Warrick: “Ryley Tate Wilson was TRULY ROBBED of an honest chance of his TRUE TALENT! He DEFINITELY will make it on his own BUT this program is set up to help those who have the talent to succeed. I am so disappointed in this decision.”

Carol Gilbertson: “Riley Tate is an amazing singer with SO MUCH TALENT and STAGE PRESENCE, and would be so at any age, but especially when he is only 15!”

Marjorie Schimmel: “The demographics that seem to vote are pro-Blake Shelton, therefore, they vote for his people regardless of the degree of talent. I personally loved the 15 yr old kid! But no use complaining, since I didn’t vote!”

Carol: “Just because it’s Blake’s last season should not mean both of his team should be in the finals. They’re really not that good. I really don’t believe the results were accurate and I don’t like how the voting went this year, I can’t believe Riley Tate is not in the finals.”

Janine Ott: “I feel Riley was unjustly eliminated. He is such a talented performer and should have won the competition this season. I’m totally baffled at the outcome of the semifinals. He will become a star on his own just like Morgan Wallen did after he was eliminated.”

Wade: “Ryley Tate Wilson was most definitely more deserving than at least two of the other five who made it through. For decades now, this show hasn’t been about who is the best artist. On way too many occasions the best artist didn’t win.”

The two-night season finale of “The Voice” is scheduled for May 22 (performances) and May 23 (results) on NBC. The Final 5 artists still in the running to win Season 23 are: Grace West and Noivas of Team Blake Shelton, D.Smooth of Team Kelly, Sorelle of Team Chance and Gina Miles of Team Niall.

