‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 10 recap: Who did Blake use final steal on in ‘The Battles Part 4’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 23 continues on Tuesday, April 4 with part four of the Battles. Coaches Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts or straight to playoffs with the coveted, brand-new Playoff Pass. Each coach has one steal and one Playoff Pass.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

SEE ‘The Voice’: All 9 Team Blake Shelton winners ranked worst to best

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 10 to find out what happened Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Walker Wilson, Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Grace West

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin III, Kate Cosentino, Gina Miles, Talia Smith, EJ Michels

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Noivas, Magnus, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, NariYella, Tiana Goss

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, ALI, Marcos Covos, JB Somers, Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, Kala Banham

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 23: Mega Mentor announced

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 9, the Battles continued with nine artists advancing. Six won their contest, while Kelly and Niall utilized their playoff passes and Chance used his steal. In tonight’s final group of Battles, only one losing artist can be saved with Blake’s final steal. Who will advance?

9:02 p.m. – The night began with Team Niall artists Jerome Godwin III and Talia Smith who Niall sees as “two big voices.” He mentioned Talia’s soul and Jermone’s control as their stand-out qualities that he believes would work really well together. In the rehearsal, Niall worked with them to help relax Talia so that she could work some more of her own melodies into an arrangement that was originally leaning heavily in Jerome’s favor.

9:12 p.m. – Kelly said Jerome had control over his runs and stuck out more than Talia did, but she acknowledged that Talia had range and a performance style that she enjoyed watching. Chance thinks Jerome can sing anything and noticed pitch issues with Talia’s vocal, but also thought she managed to make her way through the song in the end. Blake also noticed Talia’s issues and so he thinks it was Jerome’s battle to win. Niall also agreed with the pitch issues “across the board,” but appreciated that they both put on amazing performances with really high highs in there. In the end, Niall followed his instinct and gave the win to Jerome.

9:20 p.m. – Kelly paired JB Somers with Rachel Christine for a battle to “Light On” because it’s song for singer songwriters that they could enjoy working on. Kelly was surprised by JB’s falsetto during rehearsal, but loved that he was willing to bring the song down in order to build momentum. Kelly thought they complimented each other well and it made her think she’d have a really tough decision to make between the two.

9:31 p.m. – Niall said that they managed the climax of the song really well with “phenomenal” harmonies, but he still gave the edge to JB. Chance said that if he was making the decision, he sees Rachel as the “clear winner” and believes she could win the entire competition. Blake noted that the song “wasn’t exactly on the rails” at the start of the song and that overall Rachel had a better performance. Kelly mentioned that they were much tighter in rehearsals than in the final performance, but that the one between them that stood out more was Rachel so she would remain on Team Kelly.

9:34 p.m. – For Team Blake, Alex Whalen had to leave the competition for personal reasons so his battle partner Neil Salsich performed their song “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” on his own and earned an automatic bid to the knockouts. Niall liked that Neil was able to perform both Hank Williams and Marvin Gaye songs in the competition and that makes him an exciting artist to watch.

9:41 p.m. – Chance went with Noivas against Ray Uriel for his next battle. He chose “Jealous Guy” for them because he was interested to see how they’d spin it to fit their style and voices. In rehearsal he said that they played off of each other’s energy really well, but reminded them that on stage it’s important to make sure they play to the audience as well.

9:54 p.m. – Kelly called it an even match, noting Noivas energy as powerful and infectious and Ray’s runs as cool and “sneaky” because they went longer than she expected them to. Blake also enjoyed Noivas’ energy and that worked for him so he’d give him the win. Niall said it was a completely different version of the song and he enjoyed that aspect of it. He liked Ray’s tone and runs and then was shocked by the size of Noivas’ voice. Chance liked that they both interpreted the song differently. He sees Noivas passion and sees him as a potential winner, but thinks Ray held his own without showing any strain whatsoever. For Chance, the decision came down to keeping Ray because of the control over his vocals that he showed. Because it was the last battle, Blake was fully prepared to bring over Noivas to Team Blake with his steal after being blocked by Chance from vying for him in the blinds.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions