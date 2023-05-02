‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 13 recap: Team Blake and Team Chance compete in ‘The Playoffs Premiere’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice”: The Playoffs are back, further bolstering the competition following the Knockouts. The 10 artists remaining across Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton hold nothing back as tough decisions are made when the coaches can each advance only two artists to the Top 8. Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan will just be spectators this week, with their teams competing on Monday, May 8.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 13 to find out what happened Monday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Grace West, Noivas, Rachel Christine

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson, Gina Miles, Tasha Jessen

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, Kala Banham

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, ALI, Cait Martin, Neil Salsich

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 12, the Knockouts concluded with eight artists advancing. Six won their contest, while Kelly stole Neil from Team Blake and Blake stole Rachel from Team Kelly. Which four artists from Team Blake and Team Chance will emerge as semi-finalists tonight?

8:03 p.m. – The first performance of the night was from Team Blake’s NOIVAS, an artist that Blake sees as a soulful rock artist that can hit big notes. During rehearsal of “Come Together,” Blake warned him about the high energy he’s bringing to the high notes that compromises the quality a bit. NOIVAS told Blake that he’s happy to be on his team because they have so much in common, like a shared loss of their brothers.

8:09 p.m. – Chance said that NOIVAS turned the stage into his own concert and “the whole thing was fire.” Kelly added that she doesn’t see a scenario where he doesn’t make it to the finale. Blake rounded out the commentary by saying that his wildness as a performer works for him. Blake sees the performance as a high bar set that the others will have to live up to.

8:13 p.m. – The first performer for Team Chance was Kala Banham, the artist he stole after their runs on Kelly and Niall’s teams. Kala chose “My Funny Valentine” because she wanted to return to her love of jazz music. She sees her journey from team to team as a chance to have learned something different from each of them and now on Team Chance she gets to learn something new. Chance said he was “broken” during rehearsal, but asked her to sustain her vibrato a little more despite it already being really emotional affective already.

8:18 p.m. – Blake called Kala’s performance “perfect,” insisting that Chance advance her to the next level. Niall thought the song was made for her and thinks that it’s the type of track that could be on her own record. Kelly liked that it was “dark, but inspiring” and Chance ended by saying that he’s so proud of what she accomplished.

8:24 p.m. – Blake brought his steal Rachel Christine to the stage next for her version of “The Only Exception.” Blake referred to Rachel as the “alternative dark horse” on his team. Rehearsing with Blake, Rachel was surprised that she made it this far and her work with him in the studio set her down a good path to the Playoff stage. Blake wants to see that she remains consistent in the song.

8:30 p.m. – Chance thought Rachel had good control and use of the stage despite a couple pitchy moments. Kelly said she has a “big and open” voice and she did a great job. Niall liked that it was a theatrical version of the song which felt different. Blake admitted that Rachel was a “monkey wrench” in things for him because she swung for the fence and did an incredible job.

8:35 p.m. – Next up for Team Chance was Jamar Langley, the veteran of the team that Chance has a lot of confidence in. Jamar went with “The Thrill Is Gone,” a personal favorite of his that he grew up with. Chance told Jamar that he still has to unlock “swag” on stage and that would complete the picture of his performance so in rehearsal they played around with what he could do with the guitar on stage.

8:40 p.m. – Kelly was ecstatic about the performance and told Jamar that she thinks he’s so cool. Blake noted that Jamar might not be as big of a singer as the rest of the team, but he brings something different that Chance should go with. Niall said Jamar has a familiar voice that is comforting and nice to hear on stage. Chance said that Jamar “showed up” and made a really strong case for him being the one that gets picked to advance.

8:47 p.m. – Grace West was next for Team Blake, the “last country artist” for Blake that appropriately chose “Love Is Alive.” Blake enjoys Grace’s brand of country as being classic and from the 80s so while this was a new song for Grace to learn, it’s one that is in the style that she’s made a name for herself in on the show.

8:52 p.m. – Niall said that he’s been a fan of Grace “since day one” and that it’s clear she’ll have a career in country music. Chance applauded her sense of self, claiming that Grace is the best choice Blake could make in order to win the show. Kelly called herself a fan because she’s a young vocalist doing older song and she does the music flawlessly. That being said, she thinks there’s a better song she could have sang this week. Blake asked Kelly to clarify because he stands by what they chose for Grace this week and sees her as a unique, young artist that he’s proud of.

8:59 p.m. – Chance continued with Manasseh Samone, his Playoff Pass recipient, with the contemporary Christian song “Speak the Name.” Manasseh explained how her faith has supported her through her brother’s struggle with HIV/AIDS. Chance thought she was the perfect person to bring gospel and worship songs to the stage.

9:04 p.m. – Niall kicked off comments saying that he could sense the nerves, but she brought it together by the end and showed a ton of passion. Kelly believed in the performance because Manasseh was believing in it and that came through. Blake acknowledged “the shaky parts” as well, but also thinks she closed really well. Chance said that it had the power of being an emotionally important performance and that she is the figure of a “Voice” artist and “feels very ordained.”

9:10 p.m. – Team Blake was back with Kylee Dayne‘s big range on “Flowers.” Blake likes that it’s a current hit because Kylee is a contemporary pop artist that could be on the radio right now. In rehearsal Kylee brought some new ideas for the arrangement that involves her playing the guitar more on her own. Blake liked that she has a vision for herself even if she doesn’t have all the experience.

9:15 p.m. – Chance liked the song choice and thinks she made it a tough decision for Blake. Kelly likes Kylee’s runs, but could tell that she wasn’t proud of it entirely by her looks at the end. Niall appreciates that Kylee takes on newer songs which is riskier. Kylee told Blake that nerves did get to her and that’s why her expression of self doubt at the end wasn’t professional.

9:21 p.m. – Ray Uriel‘s song choice was “Essence,” one he chose because it’s uptempo and that’s different from the ballads he’s been doing so far on the show. Ray worked with Chance at rehearsal to describe the atmosphere he wanted on stage with background vocalists in order to make it the kind of song that people want to get up and dance to. But Chance also suggested slowing some of the song down while not losing all of the personality.

9:26 p.m. – Kelly loved the arrangement of the song and said that Ray has an angelic voice with his broken, but “smooth and sweet” tone. Blake said that Ray sings pop music in a 90s way that he’d love to see return to contemporary music. Niall agreed that he’s watchable and that his tone is pure. Chance was really proud of the growth that Ray has shown and that he’s come out of his shell in the competition.

9:33 p.m. – Blake’s Playoff Pass recipient, Mary Kate Connor, was up next with her take on “If I Die Young,” something she can be theatrical with. Mary Kate wants to be on Broadway and so the dramatic song gives her the chance to use her theater skills to full effect. Blake liked the song choice, but thinks she was spending too much time in her head voice so they worked on building out the chorus parts more.

9:38 p.m. – Kelly called Mary Kate a “magical storyteller” and said her strength is in the intimacy. Niall said it was a different kind of performance and thinks she told the story very sweetly. Chance noticed the pitch was off a little, but it was still his favorite performance from Blake’s team because it showed the risk and vulnerability that she has as an artist. Blake said she “delivered the message” in an authentic way and that’s the important part.

9:44 p.m. – The performances closed out with Team Chance’s Sorelle, the trio that excels at harmonics and occupies their very own lane this season. They chose “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” because of how one member relates her voice to Christina Aguilera’s because of how different it was compared to everything they heard. Chance thought there was too many solo parts in the song and so he pushed them to build in more harmonics because that’s their strength.

9:49 p.m. – Blake joked that “it’s cheating” how perfect they are as a group and really appreciated they had solo moments at the start of the song. Niall called their energy “insane” and their harmonies are “ridiculously tight.” Kelly called them “fresh” because they’re unlike anyone else. Chance thinks they blow everyone away each week and they’ve been receptive to all the notes he’s shared.

9:54 p.m. – Carson brought out Team Blake first for their results from their coach. Blake said he’s really proud to have this group for his last season and apologized for having to make this decision. The first artist he chose to send to the Top 8 was NOIVAS because of his “huge performances” that he gives everything to. Blake’s second artist to move on was Grace West because she’s “the real deal” and “pure country.”

9:57 p.m. – Chance described his team as artists he can be proud of because they have “true love of music.” The first artist to advance to the next round was Sorelle because of how unique they are in the competition. The second artist that Chance sent to the Top 8 was Ray Uriel because Chance thinks he has potential as an artist and a writer.

