‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 2 recap: Blind Auditions continue in premiere week [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 23’s premiere week continued on March 7 with Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson all continuing to build their teams during the blind auditions. Since Blake and Chance both used their blocks during Monday’s episode, that leaves just Kelly and Niall with that special advantage tonight.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 2 to find out what happened Monday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B.

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Noivas

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 1, blind auditions kicked off with four chair turns for Neil Salsich, Ross Clayton and Noivas earning four-chair turns. Blake used his block on Kelly en route to securing Salsich and Chance blocked Blake before convincing Noivas to join his team – so only Niall and Kelly have their blocks intact. In total, nine artists advanced to the Battles from the season premiere. Let’s find out who moves forward from tonight’s crop!

8:02 p.m. – Chance was the first coach to hit his button for the vocal trio Sheer Element‘s harmonizing on “Leave the Door Open” while Blake and Niall guessed at whether or not they were listening to three voices or four. Blake never turned his chair, but Kelly jumped in with a button-hit in the last second to make it a three-way battle to claim the trio. When Kelly turned her chair she realized that one of the vocalists was Jej Vinson, an artist from her team on season 16. Niall said he turned because they “made him feel,” Chance liked it was obvious they’ve been singing together for awhile because of how “tight” they are, and Kelly appreciated that they already know their vibe and that they should pick her for the benefit of song selection that she’d help them with. After a quick huddle, Sheer Element chose Kelly as their coach.

8:11 p.m. – The next audition was Carlos Rising‘s take on “Change the World” which he was dedicating to his wife, despite having a first crush on Kelly. Niall came close to turning for Carlos a few times, but for most of the audition it was looking like he’d default to Team Blake until Kelly hit her button at the last second again. Chance didn’t turn, but acknowledged that Carlos has a voice that would lend itself really well to R&B. Kelly admitted that she was waiting for his voice “to climb” and in the end she hit her button because she realized he has potential to grow on the show. Blake said it was clear Carlos was playing the guitar while singing because he was “in his pocket” and he liked that. Carlos decided to go with Blake on this one, adding to his final team.

8:23 p.m. – Alex Graham made his first trip to Los Angeles for his audition of “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” Blake encouraged Niall to turn and claim a country artist, but Niall didn’t jump at the chance and it was an unsuccessful audition for Alex. Niall told Alex he had pitch issues and Blake apologized for not being “persuasive enough” to get Niall to turn.

8:32 p.m. – Before middle school chorus teacher Magnus took the stage with his take on “Sara Smile,” Chance said that he was looking for unique artists that “carve out their own space.” It took only two words into the song for Chance to turn his chair for Magnus and when no one else had turned with only seconds to go, he pressured the other coaches to not turn around. Kelly said she saw how excited Chance was about Magnus and she didn’t want to take that away from him. Chance called it “impeccable song choice” and every time he wondered where else Magnus could go with the song, Magnus went to those places. Blake also said that the performance got “better and better” as it went along and said he’s excited to see what they do together on Team Chance.

8:42 p.m. – For Kala Banham‘s audition she went with “Both Sides Now,” hoping it would help her to fulfill her dream of working with Kelly. In one of the most unfortunate turn of events, Kelly held back from hitting her button early on and by the time she finally hit it, Niall had used his block on her. By the end of the performance, Chance had hit his button as well, but Blake stayed out of the fight. Kelly said she felt the message of the song and called Kala a “dynamic” voice in her vow to steal Kala at some point in the competition. Niall liked the “brittle and tender” moments of Kala’s performance and stressed that he wants to write a song with her. Chance told her she has the most unique voice they’ve heard and it’s coupled with “control and range.” This time, Blake threw his weight behind Team Chance, but Kala decided to join Team Niall instead.

8:56 p.m. – As a special treat to the coaches, Carson introduced the final artist of the night as someone doing “the biggest performance of their entire life.” Emerging from the shadows into our sight was Jimmy Fallon as he started in on “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near).” Kelly and Niall turned their chairs first, erupting into laughter as Chance hit his button as well. Blake refused to hit his so Jimmy descended from the stage and, still singing, faced Blake and hit his button for him. Jimmy said he stopped by to congratulate Blake on his 23 seasons of the show, but because she turned first he was an unofficial member of Team Kelly.

