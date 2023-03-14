‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 3 recap: Did Kelly Clarkson use the last block remaining in the Blind Auditions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 23 Blind Auditions continue on March 13 with Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson all continuing to build their teams. Since Blake, Chance and Niall have each used their blocks, that leaves just Kelly with that special advantage tonight.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 3 to find out what happened Monday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Kala Banham

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Noivas, Magnus

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Sheer Element

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 2, blind auditions continued with just four artists advancing to the Battles. Niall used his block on Kelly en route to securing Kala Banham – so only Kelly has hers left. Let’s find out who moves forward from tonight’s crop!

8:02 p.m. – The first artist to perform tonight was 15-year old Ryley Tate Wilson, the self-described “odd ball out” musician in a family of athletes. His version of “Dancing on My Own” inspired both Kelly and Niall to turn their chairs after the first line. Blake turned his chair just as Niall’s mouth dropped for a key change and then Chance finally turned to make it a four-chair turn. The coaches were super impressed when Ryley told them his age — Niall called it “the best audition we’ve seen,” Kelly called his tone incredible, Chance said he was caught by the improvised runs toward the end, and Blake admitted that he’s the unlikeliest choice. Niall put up the most aggressive fight to bring Ryley over to his team and that effort paid off when Ryley did choose him!

8:12 p.m. – Having written and performed since a very young age, Jamar Langley sees his time on the show as a continuation of a lifelong singing journey. His audition of “Try Me” became a two-header when Chance and Blake hit their buttons at the same time. Blake said that the performance didn’t start out perfect, but it was an example of not giving up within a song and he was inspired by the fight he had in that song. Chance echoed that sentiment and then added that he’d be able to guide him through the competition with confidence. Jamar was not swayed by Blake’s pitch of joining his last team and decided to become a member of Team Chance instead.

8:24 p.m. – Allie Keck and her family were hoping that she’d have the chance to become a member of Team Blake so when he became the first to turn for her take on “Paris (Ooh La La)” it was an immediate success. By the end of her performance, Kelly had turned around for Allie as well, making it another head-to-head battle. Niall said he didn’t turn because he realized that she’d be an artist right up Blake’s alley, but Kelly put up a fight to that noting Allie’s “powerhouse” quality and her perfect pitch with a Janis Joplin and Heart vibe. Blake said he wants to work with her on doing country songs in her 80s classic rock style and promised good communication between her and him as her coach. Because of her initial drive to join Team Blake, Allie shocked everyone by going with Team Kelly instead.

8:36 p.m. – After each of the other coaches had claimed an artist already, Blake was itching to pull someone over to his team, but unfortunately he and the other coaches were not feeling Jayda Klink‘s audition to “No Air.” Blake explained that her performance was “loose” and she wasn’t able to land her powerful voice “in the pocket.”

8:45 p.m. – Bar security person Walker Wilson was nervous heading in to his performance of “Hurricane,” but he was exactly the artist that Blake was waiting for. Though Kelly looked like she was enjoying the performance, she never hit her button and so it became a free pick-up for Team Blake as the only coach to turn a chair. Blake appreciated that Walker would have a lot of options open to him for song choice because of his blend of rock and country.

8:56 p.m. – Wanting to prove everyone wrong that as a hearing-impaired person she wouldn’t be able to participate in music, Ali came to the show to that she can achieve everything she wants to. Both Kelly and Chance turned to Ali’s take on “Killing Me Softly with His Song” after hearing a particularly interesting run at the beginning of the track. Kelly called her runs “intricate and different” and loved that she made changes to a classic song that made it her own. Chance said he works with ASL organizations at venues and had full support for her journey, adding that he’d love to work with her to pick some gospel songs that would work well for her. Ali said it was a hard decision for her to make, but that she ultimately was drawn to joining Team Kelly.

9:08 p.m. – Returning after receiving no chair turns on season 22, Manasseh Samone promised to give “gospel and power” this time around with “Rise Up.” Chance was certainly feeling that energy when he turned his chair for Manasseh, telling her later that she has strong breath control and he noticed the operatic nature to her voice. Kelly said she was “fighting the tug-of-war” of technique and passion, but said that Chance is so excited for her that it’s a great pairing. Because Chance was the only coach to turn, Manasseh defaulted to Team Chance automatically.

9:19 p.m. – Pre-dentistry student Jerome Godwin III is also involved in musical theater as well as singing through the church. He came to the show hoping that this journey would help him decide which path to follow. His audition of “pov” touched Kelly and Niall at exactly the same time while Blake and Chance sat this fight out. Chance said the performance got a little pitchy, but Kelly noted Jerome’s runs and stressed that he should keep his passion and power. Niall referenced Jerome’s low notes and wants to work with him to bring more of that out. Niall beat the veteran coach this time and brought Jerome over to his team.

9:30 p.m. – The next artist to perform for the coaches was pianist EJ Michels with “Easy on Me.” Chance almost had another automatic win, but Blake clocked in with a button press at the tail end of the song. Chance told EJ he could tell he’s an instrumentalist because of the way he approached runs and likes that he had the confidence to attack an Adele song. Blake said that EJ has a “raw and honest” voice and that the imperfections in his voice actually draw the audience in to his performance. Both Kelly and Niall threw their support behind EJ joining Team Chance, but he went the less expected route of joining Team Blake instead.

9:41 p.m. – Sophia Hoffman could barely contain her excitement at coming to the show so she was legitimately looking for a chair turn from any of the coaches with her audition of “Amor Eterno.” At one point in the song Kelly was about to hit her button, but it looked like she was looking to Niall to hit his as well and ultimately neither of them did. Blake admitted that coaches were hovering over their button for her, but Niall only had words of regret for not hitting his. Kelly explained that she didn’t hit her button because she was wanting to hear more highs and lows in her performance and maybe a different song would have achieved that.

9:52 p.m. – Twisting “Sign of the Times” with a bluegrass angle, Laura Littleton was hoping to impress the coaches with her creativity as an artist. This was the moment that Kelly successfully executed her block, hitting her button just seconds before Blake hit his. Niall also joined in so Kelly still had competition though. Kelly admitted that she might have been better served by blocking Niall instead, but hoped that Laura and her matching energy would be enough. Niall liked the “natural shakes” in her voice and says that she’s super unique. Though Kelly was really begging for Laura to come over to her team, Laura decided to bring her excitement and support over to Team Niall.

