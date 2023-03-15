‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 4 recap: Coaches discover new talent on ‘The Blind Auditions, Part 4’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 23 Blind Auditions continue on March 14 with Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson all vying to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 4 to find out what happened Tuesday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising, Walker Wilson, EJ Michels

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Kala Banham, Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin III, Laura Littleton

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Noivas, Magnus, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Sheer Element, Allie Keck, ALI

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 3, blind auditions continued with nine artists advancing to the Battles. Kelly used her block on Blake, but it was all in vain because Laura Littleton chose Niall instead. No coaches have any blocks remaining. Let’s find out who moves forward from tonight’s crop!

9:01 p.m. – The night kicked off with the audition from Kate Cosentino who put her “own little twist” on “I Say a Little Prayer.” Kelly, Chance and Niall all showed their excitement for Kate as soon as they turned their chairs and saw her eclectic “clown couture” style and evidence that she had been playing the guitar herself. Chance said that she has a lot of joy in her full voice, Kelly liked her “pretty alto register,” and Niall suggested that “there’s already a star in there” about her potential. Kate was flattered by all three coaches, but decided to follow the path of her ancestors and go with the Irish and Team Niall.

9:10 p.m. – Next up was Al Boogie whose band has slowed down from gigging recently, opening the door for him to come to the show for a new opportunity. His version of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” was not enough to get a chair turn this time though. Blake explained that he knows the song he performed really well and that ultimately Al didn’t take the song to the place that he wanted him to. Kelly narrowed that down to a lack of “dynamics” in his performance to explain why she didn’t turn her chair.

9:20 p.m. – Track and field athlete Chloe Abbott took some time away from training for the 2024 Olympics to audition for the coaches with her rendition of “How Deep Is Your Love.” It was an audition that only caught the ear of Chance so Chloe became an automatic member of Team Chance. He noted her “amazing breath control” and compared her to Anita Baker and Norah Jones. When Blake asserted that he, too, has been training for the Olympics, Kelly and Carson brought out the lie detector to test his truth-telling. He, of course, failed when Kelly asked him if he used his block on her and if she’s his favorite coach.

9:32 p.m. – Marcos Covos arrived for his audition on the heels of repairing family relationships that were fractured when they found out he’s gay. He saw his performance of “Tu Solo Tu” as the mark of bringing music back into his life fully. Kelly celebrated a bit prematurely when it looked like Marcos would default to her team, but Blake chimed in with a chair turn at the very last second. Kelly was ecstatic about the passion he showed in singing the Spanish song and noted her vibrato as a standout. Blake challenged by commenting on how strong of an audience reaction he created. Having been a fan of hers for so long, Marcos decided to go with Team Kelly.

9:43 p.m. – Tonight was a second attempt for Tiana Goss who first auditioned for season 22. At the time, John Legend told Tiana there was a “stylistic mismatch” with the song she chose, so she was hoping to fix that this time with “Emotion.” Right away, all the coaches were caught by Tiana’s first few notes, but Niall was the only one to hit his button. Niall said that she nailed the falsetto and runs in the song and told her that she picked the right song to fit all the aspects of her voice.

9:54 p.m. – The final audition of the night came from Mary Kate Connor, who first heard her song “Stars” as a young kid watching “The Voice” on television. Her parents watching from side stage was hoping for Blake to turn his chair and they got their wish when he and Kelly hit their buttons at the same time. Kelly opened by letting Mary Kate know how “beautiful and tender” her approach was, comparing her to Brandi Carlile. Blake called her voice “soft and angelic,” and though he got her home state wrong, noted that she’s got that true Americana voice. With the two veteran coaches available to her, Mary Kate decided to become the latest member of Blake’s final team.

