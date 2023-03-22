‘The Voice’ season 23 episode 6 recap: Coaches complete their teams in ‘Blind Auditions, Part 6’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 23 Blind Auditions continue on March 21 with Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson all vying to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows. Shelton announced last year that this season would be his last. Can the nine-time champ make it an even 10 before signing off for good?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 6 to find out what happened Tuesday, March 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program.

TEAM BLAKE: Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising, Walker Wilson, EJ Michels, Mary Kate Connor, Kylee Dayne, Kason Lester

TEAM NIALL: Ross Clayton, Michael B., Kala Banham, Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin III, Laura Littleton, Kate Cosentino, Tiana Goss, Gina Miles

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Noivas, Magnus, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Chloe Abbott, Mariah Kalia, Ray Uriel, Alyssa Lazar

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Sheer Element, Allie Keck, ALI, Marcos Covos, JB Somers, Rachel Christine, Cait Martin

Keep refreshing/reloading this "The Voice" live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 5, blind auditions continued with nine artists advancing to the Battles. With all blocks having been played, each coach must win over an artist fair and square moving forward. Let’s find who fills the last spots on each team!

9:01 p.m. – The first artist of the night hoping to claim the last spot on a team was Nariyella whose rendition of “One Night Only” got quick chair turns from Kelly and Chance. After Blake and Niall chimed in as well, Nariyella was given the rare chance of not only getting to choose her coach, but also the chance to decide which coach completes their team first. Niall pitched that he’s had the experience of a singing competition show and can help her navigate through this one. Blake called her voice “shocking” for how powerful it is and how connected to the moment she is. Kelly liked her “captivating” personality and noticed how excited and comfortable she was on stage. Chance said that technically her skill level is way above her age and stressed that his team is about “individualism” so that she can tell her own story. Nariyella brought the coaches some tumbling stones as a gift because she’s all about energy and after hearing all the pitches she decided that her energy is best matched with Team Chance.

9:11 p.m. – With Chance’s team now full, Nashville dog walker Grace West‘s chances of getting on a team was down to three. Her version of “Maybe It Was Memphis” created a battle between Blake and Niall just in time for Niall’s switch in footwear to a cowboy boot. Niall said her voice is “impeccable” with “so many sweet tones” and wanted to add her to his team because he has no one like her yet. Blake bonded with Grace on the topic of starting their careers at a publishing company in Nashville and told her that she has a sound to her voice that you don’t hear in young country artists anymore. When all was said and done, Grace decided that she would take Blake up on the opportunity to be the very last artist he ever turns his chair for by becoming his 10th team member.

9:24 p.m. – Next up was single dad Michael Landingham with his take on “Wish I Knew You.” Michael needed Niall or Kelly to turn, but they opted out. Niall let him know that the song “amped early” and that’s why he didn’t turn. Chance noted the character in his voice, but thought he could pace himself better to show off everything he’s capable of. Kelly was being picky about her final spot and so he decided to wait on something more unique.

9:34 p.m. – Katie Beth Forakis was hoping for a better result with her audition to “Ghost” and Niall was just hoping for a good voice that would make him turn. Katie had that voice that touched Niall’s ear, but it also touched Kelly’s so it was the last head-to-head of the round. Niall said it was a strong song choice and thought she showed a ton of control for taking a pop song down to a piano ballad. Kelly said that the way she changed the song completely is one of her favorite things and said that she’d be a unique voice on her team because no one else in the competition sounds like her. This time Niall couldn’t pull it off and Katie decided to complete Team Kelly instead.

9:43 p.m. – Now that he was on his phone, Niall would be the only coach capable to picking the final artist to join the competition. Russian singer Dasha‘s “I Can’t Stand the Rain” was not what Niall was looking for. Blake noted that her voice sounded like five different people and Niall suggested that she add “moments of softness” into her performances.

9:54 p.m. – Intel analyst and Army recruiter Talia Smith was the artist that convinced Niall it was time to close the competition. He was taken by Talia’s voice on “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” instantly, but waited until just before the chorus kicked in to hit his button. He told her it’s a tough song to sing and it was great to see her bring that much energy to it. All of the coaches were thrilled that Talia was able to get a place on the show because she’s a deserving vocalist, but no one was more excited than Niall who feels like he completed his team with a dynamic singer.

