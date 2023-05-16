Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale: Blake Shelton says goodbye, Adam Levine returns

The tears will be flowing during next week’s two-night “The Voice” Season 23 finale on NBC, for more reasons than usual.

Besides the crowning of the reality TV show’s 23rd winner, longtime coach Blake Shelton will say goodbye to his big red chair after 12 years. Current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be there to wish him well, as will former coaches Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Usher and Pharrell Williams, plus past mentor Dolly Parton. Read on for everything to know about “The Voice” Season 23 finale.

The Top 5 finalists will deliver their last competitive performances on Monday, May 22 in the hopes of earning America’s vote. They are: Grace West and Noivas from Team Blake, D.Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall and Sorelle from Team Chance. Viewers will then have all night to vote for their favorite, and their results will be announced on Tuesday, May 23.

Also on Monday night, Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will deliver a pair of special performances. Then on Tuesday night, watch for CeeLo Green, Diplo & Lily Rose, Maroon 5 and Toosii to perform live on the big stage. And current coaches Chance, Kelly, Niall and Blake will each sing with their final artists.

Blake and Adam started out the show together in 2011 and had a fierce rivalry/fun bromance for 16 seasons until Adam abruptly left the competition. “For me, it was time to move on,” he stated at the time. Adam’s parting words to Blake were: “I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

Here’s a closer look at each of “The Voice” finale performances:

*Multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will perform his fifth consecutive UK No. 1 hit single, “Wish You the Best,” from his new album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent,” which is out May 19. Capaldi’s music has amassed more than 25 billion streams worldwide.

*Tony Award-nominated actor Alex Newell will perform “Independently Owned” from the hit Broadway musical “Shucked,” which will mark the first performance from a Broadway show on “The Voice.”

*Five-time Grammy winner and former coach on “The Voice,” CeeLo Green returns for a surprise performance.

*Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo will take the stage with groundbreaking country artist and 2022 ACM Best New Female Artist nominee Lily Rose to perform their song “Sad in the Summer,” which they debuted together at this year’s Stagecoach Music Festival.

*Coming off the first run of eight successful shows at their Las Vegas residency, three-time Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 makes its debut performance of new single “Middle Ground.”

*Critically acclaimed Platinum-certified recording artist Toosii will perform his breakout hit “Favorite Song,” which just broke into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 at #8.

