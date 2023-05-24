‘The Voice’ season 23 Live Finale, Part 2 recap: Who was crowned the winner? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice” live finale, host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner. The star-studded celebration includes special performances by chart-topping artists, finalist/coach duets and surprises to celebrate Blake Shelton as he says a final goodbye. Will he walk away with a record-extending 10th victory? Or will Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan or Kelly Clarkson spoil his swan song?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 17 to find out what happened Tuesday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season.

TEAM BLAKE: Grace West, Noivas

TEAM NIALL: Gina Miles

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle

TEAM KELLY: D.Smooth

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 16, the Top 5 performed for America’s vote in the “Live Finale, Part 1.” Who will be crowned the Season 23 champ? It’s time to find out!

9:02 p.m. – Blake was all smiles as he entered the studio from backstage with Adam Levine calling his entrance like a sports announcer. Adam continued to wish him well on his last show and advised him to “don’t screw it up.” Then, CeeLo Green — another original coach from season 1 — came on stage to sing an 80s medley including “Jack & Diane,” “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Blake’s season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski and season 20 winner Cam Anthony as well as Wendy Moten from season 21 and bodie from season 22.

9:09 p.m. – Niall was the first coach to take the stage with their finalist for a special duet. He and Gina Miles chose “New York State of Mind” from her list of songs she wanted to perform on the show so this was the perfect opportunity to show more of who she is as an artist.

9:19 p.m. – Next to take the stage was hip hop artist Toosii with “Favorite Song” that was originally a viral track on TikTok and is now a single from his debut album. Afterward, we were treated to a clip package of Blake and Gwen Stefani building their relationship throughout the course of doing the show together. Gwen thanked the show for bringing them together and Blake for changing her life forever, including expanding her music career to include country.

9:30 p.m. – Blake and Noivas chose to sing “Home” for their duet because Noivas felt like it meant a lot to him personally and it’d be an honor to sing one of Blake’s songs with him.

