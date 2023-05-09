‘The Voice’ Season 23 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win Blake Shelton’s final season

We are just days away from the start of the exciting live shows for “The Voice” Season 23, which will begin May 15, 2023 on NBC. That’s when the power shifts from the coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper) to the viewers at home. Of the eight semi-finalists, who do YOU think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list? And which five artists will advance to the season finale airing May 22 (performances) and May 23 (results)?

In addition to predicting who will win “The Voice 23,” you’ll also be tasked with forecasting whether each of the Top 8 will advance to the next round or whether they’ll be eliminated. They are: Holly Brand and D.Smooth for Team Kelly, Ray Uriel and Sorelle for Team Chance, Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles for Team Niall, and Noivas and Grace West for Team Blake.

These eight semi-finalists earned their spots in the live shows after sailing through the blind auditions, battles, knockouts and playoffs. Who are you rooting for to prevail at the end of Blake’s final season of “The Voice”?

Last year, our user Phoenix topped 213 others on the overall Season 22 leaderboard to win our “The Voice” contest. This person predicted all 52 questions throughout the season with leading 86.42% accuracy and a 27,186 point score. The other users who finished in the Top 4 were love.angel (85.17%), mjht718 (84.0%) and Cinimod17 (81.46%).

