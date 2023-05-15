‘The Voice’ season 23 semi-finals recap: Top 8 perform for America’s votes, but only 5 survive [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Monday night on “The Voice,” the power shifted for the first time this season from the four coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan) to the viewers at home. After each of the Top 8 artists performed live on the big stage in the semi-finals, America had the option to vote their favorites into the finale. Only the Top 5 artists survived the cut and advanced to the next round, and they were revealed by host Carson Daly at the end of the night.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 23, Episode 15 to find out what happened Monday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 23rd season.

TEAM BLAKE: Grace West, Noivas

TEAM NIALL: Ryley Tate Wilson, Gina Miles

TEAM CHANCE: Sorelle, Ray Uriel

TEAM KELLY: Holly Brand, D.Smooth

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 14, the Playoffs wrapped up with Team Niall losing Ross Clayton, Tasha Jessen and Michael B., and Team Kelly saying goodbye to Cait Martin, Neil Salsich and ALI. That left just eight artists still in the competition, two on each team. But enough about last week — it’s finally time for the live shows to start!

