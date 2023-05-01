‘The Voice’ season 23 power rankings: Sorelle and Manasseh Samone lead Team Chance in The Playoffs

When The Playoffs of “The Voice” season 23 begin Monday, May 1, the artists of Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton will take the stage for their chance to advance to the live shows. In this round, together with The Playoffs Part 2 on May 8 featuring Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan, the coaches remain in control of the future of their team. Each coach will select two artists from the five performances to advance to the Top 8 live show on May 15.

For the first time ever, the coaches had a Playoff Pass at their disposal. In the battles, Chance gave the pass to Manasseh Samone, sparing her the heat of the Knockouts and sending her straight through to this Playoffs round. His team is rounded out by Kala Banham, who he stole from Team Kelly in the knockouts, and Jamar Langley, Ray Uriel and Sorelle who have all been with Chance since the blinds.

SEE Team Chance the Rapper: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 photos, bios, artist rankings

Below check out our thoughts on how Team Chance stacks up against one another and to learn which two we think he’ll choose to take to the live shows.

1. Sorelle

Edit Image

(Blinds: “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy”; Battles: “Someone Like You”; Knockouts: “Blame It on the Boogie”)

The singing trio had a standout moment in the knockouts when they blew Chance away with their harmonies on the Jackson 5 song. A large part of why he decided to keep them in the competition was because of their stage presence, showing that they can deliver a good show on top of the vocal harmonies that they excel at. Because they’ll occupy a unique lane as the only group still in the competition, and because Chance sees them as performers, they are the strongest candidates to sail in to the live shows on the heels of another performance.

2. Manasseh Samone



(Blinds: “Rise Up”; Battles: “Someone Like You”)

If Chance does move forward with Sorelle and Manasseh together, it will be the two artists that battled against each other and causing him to use the Playoff Pass. In that performance, Manasseh showed her strength in holding her own against the three perfectly harmonized vocals of Sorelle and still managing to stand out as her own identity. When Chance decided to send Manasseh through to this round he called her “one of one,” identifying her as a talent unique in the competition this season that stands above the rest.

3. Jamar Langley



(Blinds: “Try Me”; Battles: “Gravity”; Knockouts: “Crusin'”)

Between Chance’s two male vocalists, Jamar seems to have inspired more passion from Chance as well as the other coaches. His vocal during “Cruisin'” had the coaches shocked at his range and Chance was impressed by how hard he worked on the song to make it into an effective performance. Chance discovered that Jamar plays the guitar during the rehearsal for the battles, leading Chance to recognize him as an “artist artist.” Whether Chance feels confident in that artistry translating to a strong live show candidate will probably depend on what kind of showmanship Jamar brings to the table for this next performance.

4. Kala Banham



(Blinds: “Both Sides, Now”; Battles: “Skinny Love”; Knockouts: “Iris”)

The dark horse of Chance’s team is the artist he turned his chair for in the blinds, but lost to Niall, and has been waiting to bring over to his team ever since. Kala’s strongest performance to date was her blind audition to the Joni Mitchell classic and in his pitch to her, Chance said that he’d be excited to work with her on unique song selection. He’ll have that chance for this round, but it could be telling that he didn’t fight to steal her during the battles when Kelly had the chance.

5. Ray Uriel



(Blinds: “Glimpse of Us”; Battles: “Jealous Guy”; Knockouts: “Lately”)

Ray delivered a really strong performance in the knockouts, but in making his decision between him and the other artist, Chance mentioned that NariYella was probably stronger overall across the season, but that this time Ray gave the better performance. That doesn’t inspire too much confidence in how Chance is feeling about Ray’s previous vocals and whether he thinks he’ll be the best artist to move forward with in the live shows.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions