‘The Voice’ season 23 power rankings: Ryley Tate Wilson and Michael B. lead Team Niall in The Playoffs

When The Playoffs of “The Voice” season 23 continue Monday, May 8, the artists of Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan will take the stage for their chance to advance to the live shows. In this round, together with The Playoffs Premiere from May 1 featuring Team Blake Shelton and Team Chance the Rapper, the coaches remain in control of the future of their team. Each coach selects two artists from the five performances to advance to the Top 8 live show on May 15.

Blake will move forward with his “huge performer” NOIVAS and country vocalist Grace West. Chance stuck with the tight harmonics of the trio Sorelle and the artist with a ton of potential Ray Uriel.

For the first time ever, the coaches had a Playoff Pass at their disposal. In the battles, Niall gave the pass to Ryley Tate Wilson, sparing him the heat of the Knockouts and sending him straight through to this Playoffs round. His team is rounded out by Tasha Jessen, who he stole from Team Blake in the knockouts, Ross Clayton, Michael B., and Gina Miles who have been with Niall since the blinds.

Below check out our thoughts on how Team Niall stacks up against one another and learn which two we think he'll choose to take to the live shows.

1. Ryley Tate Wilson

(Blinds: “Dancing on My Own”; Battles: “Heartbreak Anniversary”)

There was a sense when Niall made his Playoff Pass decision that Michael might have delivered the better performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary,” making his choice to save Ryley a little surprising. But Ryley’s blind audition is still one of the best vocals of any round this season. If he can recreate the magic that got all four coaches to turn their chairs for the song then there’s no way Niall is going to let him leave the competition.

2. Michael B.

(Blinds: “Save Your Tears”; Battles: “Heartbreak Anniversary”; Knockouts: “When You’re Gone”)

If we’re gonna say that Michael should have earned the Playoff Pass over Ryley then we willingly take it back because if it had happened then we wouldn’t have gotten to see the greatness of his knockout performance. He was at his best vocally in the third round by showing restraint and letting the song build. Michael has everything it takes to impress Niall with another strong vocal performance, but it might take something out of the box and unexpected to really wow him.

3. Gina Miles

(Blinds: “The One That Got Away”; Battles: “Skinny Love”; Knockouts: “Somebody That I Used to Know”)

With one of the most distinct voices in the competition, Gina will have an easy time convincing Niall that there’s a spot for her in the live shows, but she isn’t the most engaged stage performer he could choose. For Gina to advance it will take a coming out of her shell that lights up the stage and proves to her coach that she can deliver on the promise of being a live show act. What Gina has going for her is that Niall may think that Ryley and Michael would be too much alike to take both to the lives, opening up space for Gina to take that second spot.

4. Tasha Jessen

(Blinds: “River”; Battles: “The Tracks of My Tears”; Knockouts: “Take Me to Church”)

Tasha had her best performance of the competition in the knockouts, making her one of the smartest steals of the round. While she has the vocal acrobatics to go to bat with the other big female singers this season, Tasha doesn’t have the strongest artistic identity — her three song choices are all very different and aside from her being able to achieve the big notes, there isn’t a through-line that tells us who she is as an artist.

5. Ross Clayton

(Blinds: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”; Battles: “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”; Knockouts: “Dirty Work”)

All season Niall has said that he’s drawn in by storytellers and while, yes, country rock is an easy avenue to telling a story, Ross is right up Niall’s alley in this regard. While that’s true, Ross still feels like an artist that would be stronger under the tutelage of Blake instead so we aren’t sure that this is going to be a match that Niall feels confident enough going into the home stretch of the season.

