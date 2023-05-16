‘The Voice’ semi-finals: Who was unjustly eliminated one week before live finale? [POLL]

“The Voice” semi-finals aired Monday, May 15 on NBC, with three artists being sent home just one week before the live finale: Holly Brand of Team Kelly Clarkson, Ray Uriel of Team Chance the Rapper and Ryley Tate Wilson of Team Niall Horan. Who do YOU think was unjustly eliminated from this group? Vote in our “The Voice” semi-finals poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE All 16 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

The unfortunate ousters of Holly, Ray and Ryley on Monday night came as five of their fellow artists heard the opposite news. Grace West and Noivas of Team Blake Shelton, D.Smooth of Team Kelly, Sorelle of Team Chance and Gina Miles of Team Niall all made it into the Top 5 and will now compete to win America’s vote and the title of “The Voice.”

Holly Brand (age 22) from Meridian, Mississippi sang “Mississippi Girl” during the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Kelly, Chance and Niall, joining Team Kelly. Holly later won her battle of “Lady Like” against Katie Beth Forakis. In the knockouts, she performed “Blue Moon of Kentucky” and prevailed over Rachel Christine. Holly’s subsequent solo performances were “Bring On the Rain” (playoffs) and “Rumor Has It” (semi-finals).

Ray Uriel (age 24) from Gary, Indiana sang “Glimpse of Us” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Chance. Ray later won his battle of “Jealous Guy” against Noivas. In the knockouts, he performed “Lately” and prevailed over NariYella. Ray’s subsequent solo performances were “Essence” (playoffs) and “Can You Stand the Rain” (semi-finals).

Ryley Tate Wilson (age 15) from Montgomery, Alabama sang “Dancing On My Own” during the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn, joining Team Niall. He earned the Playoff Pass in the battles for his performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary” with Michael B., and thus skipped the knockouts. Ryley’s subsequent solo performances were “when the party’s over” (playoffs) and “Vienna” (semi-finals).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions