‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Cait Martin and Kala Banham ‘both impress the hell out of’ Kelly Clarkson [WATCH]

The Knockouts begin this week on “The Voice” Season 23, with Cait Martin and Kala Banham taking the stage for Team Kelly Clarkson. Remember, the winner will advance to the all-important live shows, while the loser will go home … unless she is stolen by one of the rival coaches, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper or Blake Shelton. Who do YOU think has the edge in this Team Kelly match-up? Watch “The Voice” sneak peek video above.

Cait Martin is up first with her rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “All The Man That I Need.” This 22-year-old from Atlanta, GA was a four-chair turn in the blind auditions. “I thought you killed it,” Kelly now says about Cait’s Knockout performance. “I thought it was incredible. Not many people could have done what you just did.”

Kala Banham completes the Knockout when she performs The Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” on the big stage. She’s a 24-year-old from Windermere, FL who Kelly stole from Team Niall in the Battles. “You’re one of my favorite storytellers I’ve ever worked with,” Kelly raves after her “Iris” cover. “You gave me goosebumps. You totally made me tear up.”

Before she makes her big decision, Kelly tells her two artists, “You don’t deserve to go home, either one of you … You’re both different singers, but you both impress the hell out of me.” Find out which artist Kelly advances to the live shows (and who possibly gets eliminated) when “The Voice” Knockouts air Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

Both Cait and Kala are hoping to become the fifth “The Voice” winner to be coached by Kelly Clarkson, following Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21). Other members of Team Kelly’s 23rd season are Holly Brand, D.Smooth, ALI, Marcos Covos and Rachel Christine.

