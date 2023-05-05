‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: D.Smooth wows all 4 coaches with ‘insane’ cover of Khalid’s ‘Location’ [WATCH]

Due to the Playoff Pass twist, “The Voice” contestant D.Smooth has not performed on “The Voice” since the battles. But he’s set to reappear in the Monday, May 8 episode when Team Kelly Clarkson takes the stage during Week 2 of the playoffs. In NBC’s sneak peek video (watch above), D.Smooth sings a cover of Khalid‘s “Location” and earns rave reviews from all four coaches: Kelly, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton.

“That was insane,” Chance declares after the audience dies down. “There’s a lot of improv in it. It started making it your own song. I could picture you in front of hundreds of thousands of fans screaming while you do your little improv runs. I see the vision!” Chance readily admits he’s “not been worried at all” about losing the competition until this moment.

Blake chimes in, “I don’t know that anybody’s ever lived up to their name quite like you, man. And whatever trickery that was with the microphone there at the end, I’m gonna be doing that now, just so you know.” He then adds, “I’ll give you credit.”

“D.Smooth always giving the people what they want,” smiles Niall. “It was one of those performances that I can imagine you would never do the same twice … which can be scary, I’d imagine. I just feel for Kelly. It’s so tough. Your best performance of the show so far, for sure.”

Kelly proudly comments, “That’s my favorite thing you’ve ever done on this show. It’s funny that Niall brought it up and you were laughing about it, because you sing it differently every time. It’s almost like your song, you know? And it’s a very rare thing. Congratulations, man. It was awesome.”

D.Smooth will compete in the playoffs against the other remaining members of Team Kelly: Holly Brand, Cait Martin, ALI and Neil Salsich. At the end of the episode, the coach will name two people to advance to the semi-finals, which means the other three will go home. See “The Voice” Season 23 schedule.

