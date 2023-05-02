51% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Team Chance’s Kala Banham was unjustly eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

On Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” the Season 23 playoffs began for Team Blake Shelton and Team Chance the Rapper. (Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan will have their time in the spotlight next Monday.) Of the whopping six artists that were sent packing this week — three from each team — we asked our users to vote for who was unjustly eliminated, and their poll results overwhelmingly favor Kala Banham. She gained fans this year by jumping around from coach to coach, starting on Team Niall, then moving over to Team Kelly, before finally settling in at Team Chance.

Indeed, Kala nabbed 51% of fans’ votes, compared to 19% for their second-place choice, Jamar Langley of Team Chance. Interestingly enough, the only Team Blake member with double-digit support was Mary Kate Connor at 12%. Here are the complete poll results for who your fellow “The Voice” viewers think was most robbed this week:

51% — Kala Banham

19% — Jamar Langley

12% — Mary Kate Connor

8% — Manasseh Samone

6% — Rachel Christine

4% — Kylee Dayne

While these six crooners received the worst news possible on May 1, four of their fellow artists did advance to the Top 8 thanks to the coaches’ decisions. Blake saved Grace West and NOIVAS, while Chance kept Ray Uriel and Sorelle. Next week on May 8, Kelly and Niall will add two more artists each to the live semi-finals, and then America will finally get to weigh in with their votes beginning May 15.

Here’s a refresher on the six contestants who were eliminated from “The Voice” in Week 1 of the playoffs:

Kala Banham (age 24) from Windermere, Florida sang “Both Sides, Now” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Kelly (who was blocked) and Niall, joining Team Niall. Kala later lost her battle of “Skinny Love” against Gina Miles, where she was stolen by Team Kelly. In the knockouts, Kala performed “Iris” but lost to Cait Martin, where she was stolen by Team Chance. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “My Funny Valentine.”

Jamar Langley (age 36) from Andrews, South Carolina sang “Try Me” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Chance and Blake, joining Team Chance. Jamar later won his battle of “Gravity” against Mariah Kalia. In the knockouts, Jamar performed “Cruisin'” and won against Magnus. His Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “The Thrill Is Gone.”

Mary Kate Connor (age 17) from Ashburn, Virginia sang “Stars” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Kelly, joining Team Blake. Mary Kate later earned the Playoff Pass in the battles when she sang “Anti-Hero” against Kylee Dayne. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “If I Die Young.”

Manasseh Samone (age 22) from Dallas, Texas sang “Rise Up” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Chance. Manasseh later earned the Playoff Pass in the battles when she sang “Someone like You” against Sorelle. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “Speak the Name.”

Rachel Christine (age 22) from Delavan, Wisconsin sang “Uninvited” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Kelly Clarkson. Rachel later won her battle of “Light On” against JB Somers. In the knockouts, Rachel performed “Rhiannon” but lost to Holly Brand, where she was stolen by Team Blake. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “The Only Exception.”

Kylee Dayne (age 19) from Carrollton, Texas sang “Fallingwater” during the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Blake, Niall Horan and Chance, joining Team Blake. Kylee later won her battle of “Anti-Hero” against Mary Kate Connor. In the knockouts, Kylee performed “All by Myself” and won against Walker Wilson. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “Flowers.”

