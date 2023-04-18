42% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Walker Wilson was most robbed during knockouts [POLL RESULTS]

This week on “The Voice,” fans said goodbye to four artists who were cut during the knockouts: Marcos Covos of Team Kelly Clarkson, Kate Cosentino of Team Niall Horan, NariYella of Team Chance the Rapper, and Walker Wilson of Team Blake Shelton. Of this group of eliminated singers, who do YOU think was most robbed of a chance of making it into the live playoffs? We asked “The Voice” viewers to vote in our overnight poll, and Walker came out on top with a plurality of the responses.

Here are the complete poll results for who YOU say was most robbed during the first week of “The Voice” knockouts:

42% — Walker Wilson

31% — NariYella

22% — Kate Cosentino

5% — Marcos Covos

Walker Wilson (age 24) from Alcoa, Tennessee sang “Hurricane” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn thanks to Team Blake. Walker later won his battle of “Here Without You” against Kason Lester. In the knockouts, Walker performed “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” but lost to Kylee Dayne.

“I’ve been dreading this knockout because you guys are so much alike … just kidding!” Blake told Walker and Kylee after their dual performances. The country coach then added, “Walker, it’s probably a little easier to define what it is that you do. And Kylee, she’s a singer/songwriter/artist.” Blake ultimately decided to base his decision on “what happens in the moment,” picking Kylee as the winner.

Walker’s final words on the big stage were to his coach, who is leaving “The Voice” at the end of this 23rd season. “Thank you, dude. I wouldn’t be here without you,” the aspiring country crooner told Blake. “To be able to do what I love, can’t nobody take that away from me, and that’s what I’m going home with.”

Here is Walker’s official NBC bio: “Before moving to Nashville, Walker was working as a CNC machinist. It didn’t pay much, but he liked the job because it allowed him to gig in the evenings and on weekends. Walker decided to move to Nashville and pursue music in 2021 and now works as a bouncer at a downtown bar. After being hired, he quickly realized he could use this job to network with other musicians. The best part of the job has been getting to know the house band. They’ve asked Walker to sing with them a couple of times when he’s not working, giving him a unique foot in the door in a city known for being tough to find a break.”

