What just missed making Oscar’s Best Picture line-up: ‘The Whale,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘RRR’ … ? [POLL]

When the 2023 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, 10 movies were sitting pretty in the Best Picture line-up: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.” Of this year’s notable also-rans (and there were many), which one just missed an Oscar Best Picture nomination for 2023? Vote in our poll below to let us know which one YOU think was #11 on voters’ ballots.

Based on Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the snubbed film with the best chance of reaping a Best Picture bid was “The Whale.” The A24 entry about a depressed 600-pound man (played by Brendan Fraser) was in ninth place in our rankings, and is the only contender in our predicted Top 10 to miss out. However, it did merit a trio of mentions for Fraser in lead actor, Hong Chau in supporting actress, and makeup & hairstyling.

Coming in 11th place in Gold Derby’s combined predictions was “Babylon,” Paramount Pictures’ period piece directed by “La La Land’s” Damien Chazelle. Even though it missed out on a coveted Best Picture listing, “Babylon” still earned love for its costume design, production design and score.

No other snubbed films earned better than 100/1 odds in Gold Derby’s predictions center, which suggests our odds-makers really had a feel for this race this year. Landing in 13th place on our chart was India’s “RRR,” a fan favorite flick that made due with a single mention for its catchy song “Naatu Naatu.”

There were three other narrative features that scored multiple nominations this year, but missed the Best Picture line-up: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (five noms: supporting actress Angela Bassett, costume design, makeup & hairstyling, score and visual effects), “The Batman” (three noms: makeup & hairstyling, sound and visual effects) and “Living” (two noms: actor Bill Nighy and adapted screenplay). Do you think any of them came in 11th place with Oscar voters?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions