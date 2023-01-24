Top 20 Oscar snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘The Whale,’ Edward Berger, James Cameron …

The 2023 Oscar nominations went pretty much as we predicted outside of some acting categories. Our combined odds correctly predicted 88% of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. However, a few surprises did sneak onto the roster of contenders and a couple shocking omissions made our list of Academy Awards snubs. While nine of our Top 10 predicted films earned spots in the Best Picture lineup, “The Whale” was replaced by “Triangle of Sadness.”

The biggest jaw-dropper came from the directors branch who snubbed BAFTA nominee Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) who was sitting in fifth place in our odds as well as James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) who was in sixth. Instead, Ruben Östlund took a slot for “Triangle of Sadness,” despite ranking 16th in our odds.

We aced the nominees for Best Original Screenplay in our predictions so there were no surprises there. One major shock was “Top Gun: Maverick” overtaking “The Whale” for a Best Adapted Screenplay nod. Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the blockbuster film which also contends for Best Picture.

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest movie, director and writer Oscar snubs, and check out the full list of the 95th annual Academy Awards nominees.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PICTURE

“The Whale”

“Babylon”

“RRR”

“Glass Onion”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST DIRECTOR

Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”)

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

SEE Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Danielle Deadwyler …

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Whale”

“She Said”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Bones and All”

“Catherine Called Birdy”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Aftersun”

“The Menu”

“Babylon”

“Decision to Leave”

“Close”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?