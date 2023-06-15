‘The White Lotus’ submits 15 actors for 2023 Emmys, including Jennifer Coolidge in supporting, Jon Gries in guest

All of your favorite SAG Award-winning cast members from “The White Lotus” Season 2 are back in the awards conversation yet again, this time for the 2023 Emmys. The Emmy ballots were officially unveiled on the Television Academy’s website on June 15, the same day nominations-round voting began (it will conclude on June 26 at 10:00 p.m.), and 15 actors from HBO’s drama series have been submitted for Emmy consideration.

Top of the heap in terms of visibility is Jennifer Coolidge. The beloved actress won an Emmy last year for the first season of “The White Lotus” (back when it was still classified as a limited series) and then went on to prevail at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. This time around she’s competing in Best Drama Supporting Actress alongside six of her co-stars: Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Simona Tabasco.

Over in the corresponding category for Best Drama Supporting Actor, there are seven men vying for Emmy’s attention. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (“Amadeus”) brings a special awards clout with him to the voting proceedings, and he’s joined by the likes of Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The 15th cast member submitted for an Emmy this year is Jon Gries, who’s competing alone in Best Drama Guest Actor. Since his character left near the beginning of Season 2, Gries appeared in less than 50% of the episodes, which makes him the only series regular who’s eligible in the guest star category.

In the second season of Mike White‘s world-traveling anthology series, 10 strangers arrive in Sicily for a weeklong vacation. Their holiday ends in tragedy as one character loses their life and is found floating in the ocean at the end of the seven days. Watch our recent “The White Lotus” cast video interviews with Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall and Haley Lu Richardson.

Last year, “The White Lotus” competed as a limited series and earned a whopping eight acting nominations: Murray Bartlett (who won), Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn on the actor side, and Coolidge (who won), Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney on the actress side. The program also won trophies for series, writing, directing, casting, music composition, main title theme music, picture editing and sound mixing.

Here’s the complete list of “The White Lotus” Season 2 cast members submitted on the 2023 Emmys ballot:

Best Drama Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Leo Woodall as Jack

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan

Beatrice Grannò as Mia

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Best Drama Guest Actor

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions