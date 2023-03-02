‘The White Lotus’: What are its Emmy chances now that it’s competing as a drama series?

“The White Lotus: Sicily” is making the jump from limited series to drama series at the 2023 Emmys, due to a quirky TV Academy rule about recurring characters (Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries triggered the switch as they appeared in both cycles). So what does all of this mean for the red-hot HBO show?

Keep in mind that last year, “The White Lotus” received 20 nominations and won a whopping 10 of them, including three for showrunner Mike White (producing, writing and directing), plus acting prizes for Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. With the genre category shift to drama, “Sicily” now follows the same trajectories as programs like “Big Little Lies,” “Downton Abbey” and “The Sinner,” all of which competed in limited series for their first season, and in the case of the former two, dominating their major respective categories with multiple wins.

SEE 2023 SAG Awards TV live blog: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ are big winners [UPDATING LIVE]

In the second season, Coolidge and Gries join a brand new ensemble of actors, which include Oscar winner and Emmy nominee F. Murray Abraham, Emmy winner Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Theo James and Will Sharpe. Collectively, they all just won the drama ensemble prize at the SAG Awards, while Coolidge claimed an individual trophy as well.

At the upcoming Emmys, “The White Lotus” could very much employ the same strategy it did last year by submitting all of its actors in the supporting categories. That proved wildly successful as it nabbed a combined eight bids (three for Best Supporting Actor and five for Best Supporting Actress) and prevailed for Coolidge and Bartlett. This is also the strategy HBO recently utilzed for “Sicily” at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

History has shown at the Emmys that shows that have made the transition from limited series to drama have done well, particularly in the Supporting Actress category. Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”) and Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) both maintained their nominations for their sophomore seasons after triumphing in the limited series categories, and Smith won twice more. Both ladies were also joined by co-stars following the category switch.

This can be promising news for Coolidge, as it is looking like she is “Sicily’s” best bet as she continues to nab trophies for Best Supporting Actress regardless what genre the show is in. Indeed, she recently won the Golden Globe for limited, the Critics Choice Award for drama, and the SAG Award for drama. How many of the other actors will get in at the Emmys is up for debate; both Abraham and Plaza received Golden Globe nominations, so they seem likely to get mentions, and Imperioli may have some goodwill being an Emmy veteran for “The Sopranos.” Other standouts like Hollander, Fahy, Sharpe, James, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco and Simona Tabasco could join the pack.

As far as “The White Lotus” itself getting into Best Drama Series, it does not look like the genre shift will matter, just as it didn’t for “Downton Abbey” (it nabbed five series bids as a drama). “Sicily” has been massively rewarded thus far at various award shows, winning the PGA Award for drama, the Golden Globe for limited, the ensemble SAG Award for drama, and being nominated at the DGA Awards for comedy and the WGA Awards for limited. It currently sits in second place for Best Drama Series at Gold Derby behind reigning champ “Succession,” which will return for its final season in the spring. Other competitors will likely include Golden Globe winner “House of the Dragon,” Critics Choice champ “Better Call Saul,” “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets” and “The Mandalorian.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions