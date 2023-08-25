‘The Winter King’ review round-up: Iain De Caestecker is ‘masterful’ as King Arthur in ‘must-watch’ MGM+ series

On August 20 2023, MGM+ released “The Winter King,” a British historical fiction series based on Bernard Cornwell‘s “The Warlord Chronicles novels.” The TV show is a hit with pundits, scoring a perfect 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our full review round-up below.

In the 10 episode revisionist take on the story of King Arthur, the legend is slightly changed for modern day. The drama boasts an impressive cast including Iain De Caestecker (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Eddie Marsan (“Deceit”), Ellie James (“I May Destroy You”), Nathaniel Martello-White (“I Hate Suzie”), Stuart Campbell (“Rogue Heroes”), Daniel Ings (“The Crown”), Valene Kane (“Gangs of London”), Jordan Alexandra (“Mammals”) and Simon Merrells (“Knightfall”).

David Cote of AV Club praises the series, stating, “Carved as it is from three popular novels, the storytelling is meaty and well paced, with enough subplots and locations to hold your attention.” He continues, “Just as GOT traced the evolution of chivalric values in a brutal realm where might makes right, ‘The Winter King’ represents young Arthur’s effort to unite fifth-century Britain as an arduous and bloody quest, not necessarily guaranteed to succeed. (At least he doesn’t have to deal with ice zombies or dragons.) Over the first half of the 10-episode season, there is no Camelot, no knights at a round table, and zero Guinevere sightings. (She arrives in episode six.) As for the fabled sword in the stone, Excalibur turns up as a rusty, battered blade that Arthur discovers near his mother’s abandoned grave. Arthur becomes fascinated with the turquoise-hilted weapon, in effect processing his childhood trauma and turning it into strength.”

Angie Han of Hollywood Reporter notes, “Not without charms, chief among them a solid core cast. But a rocky start is bound to lose some potential fans before they get to them.” Han adds, “Once the table-setting is out of the way, though, ‘The Winter King’ is able to slow down enough to find its own groove. Promising themes begin to take shape around the third episode, like the tension between traditional paganism and newfangled Christianity, or the weight of destiny. For all of Merlin’s confidence as he instructs Nimue on the will of the gods, he finds himself defying them when his heart demands it; for all the characters’ skepticism of the old ways, they still turn to ancient rituals (up to and including human sacrifice) for the moments that matter most.”

Maggie Lovitt of Collider writes, “Whether you are a fan of Arthurian legends or looking for the next great historical epic, ‘The Winter King’ is a must-watch.” Concluding, “De Caestecker is nearly unrecognizable as Arthur, especially for those whose frame of reference for him is playing Fitz on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and not just because he spends the better part of the premiere bruised and battered and covered in blood. His screen presence feels like that of a fabled king. He commands every room he walks into, even when those rooms are looking to cast him out of Britain. He plays Arthur masterfully as both a reluctant ruler and a loyal warrior, seizing on the qualities that make him endearing to both his peers and the audience. Even though few interpretations of Arthurian lore play upon Arthur’s role as a warrior, De Caestecker makes it believable and compelling. When his banishment comes to an end, you believe that he has been battling armies out beyond Britain for years.”

Brian Kitson of The Cosmic Circus says, “Martello-White’s take on this classic character was such a shift from other takes, with Merlin more stoic than the off-kilter wizard we’ve come to know. He’s a defined leader, even more so than Arthur when we meet him again after the time jump. Martello-White’s Merlin is my favorite character in the series and I’m excited to see more of him as the first season closes out.”

