‘The Witcher’ season 3 reviews: Henry Cavill bids farewell to ‘best small-screen fantasy action’ since ‘Game of Thrones’

On June 29, 2023, Netflix released the third season of “The Witcher.” The sci-fi drama received predominantly positive reviews from critics, resulting in a score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series focuses on Geralt (Henry Cavill in his final season), a monster hunter continuing his adventures in a world where humanity is often more cruel than the creatures they battle. The ensemble cast includes Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, Mimi Ndiweni and MyAnna Buring.

The critics consensus for this third cycle reads, “Capably shouldered by Henry Cavill’s gruff charm, ‘The Witcher’s’ plotty third season pays a fittingly fond farewell to this particular Geralt of Rivia.” Read our full review round-up below.

Amon Warmann of Empire Magazine praises the series, stating, “If ever a series needed a ‘Previously On…’ recap, it’s ‘The Witcher.’ The sprawling universe that has been established in the first two seasons feels just as expansive as ever in its third run of episodes. But where in the past the multitude of characters has felt unwieldy, this time around the various plotlines are finally beginning to converge on one another. Combine that with the strong backbone of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), plus the best small-screen fantasy action this side of ‘Game Of Thrones,’ and you have a season that feels close to the best version of the show.” Warmann concludes, “And then there’s Cavill’s Geralt. As ever, he’s at his best when he’s in the thick of the action, convincing as a slayer of monsters and men.”

Laura Bradley of The Daily Beast states, “Season 3 pays off much of the show’s early promise—particularly between Geralt and Yennefer, whose shared scenes could snap any second from the romantic and sexual tension. For a brief, precious moment at the beginning of the season, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri get to slow down and enjoy time as a cobbled-together family, while Yennefer teaches Ciri to harness the chaos of her supernatural potential into real power. Before long, however, it’s back to fighting elves, hired mages, and anyone else who might be after Ciri.”

Jen Lennon of AV Club notes, “The real problem comes with episode five, an interminable slog that doubles back on itself so many times it becomes exhausting about halfway through. It’s ‘Russian Doll’ season one without the cleverness. Throw in an eye-roll of an on-the-nose song that plays throughout the entire episode that will make you hate Valdo fucking Marx as much as Jaskier does, and you’ve got a recipe for the worst episode of the show so far. And this is where Netflix chose to cut the season in half.”

Brian Lowry of CNN writes, “The off-screen attention regarding Henry Cavill’s exit can’t help but bleed into the new season of ‘The Witcher,’ which will mark the ‘Man of Steel’ star’s last with the Netflix show. Based on the initial episodes, Cavill could leave on a relatively high note, thanks to a tighter, more focused third season, at least initially, than the second offered.” Lowry continues, “Having graduated to the point where the show has inspired its own nonalcoholic beer tie-in, credit ‘The Witcher’ with being a survivor. The question now is how well it will weather the loss of its leading man.”

