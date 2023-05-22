‘The X Factor UK’: All the Judges and Hosts

Nearly two decades ago, former “Pop Idol” judge Simon Cowell created “The X Factor” for ITV and thus established one of the most successful singing competition series ever. He served as a judge and mentor during 12 of the show’s original 15 seasons and thus had a hand in fostering the careers of several well-known musicians. The show ultimately went through 15 judges and four hosts, and we have included brief profiles of each in our gallery below.

Reports of a revival of the UK version of “The X Factor” have been circulating since June of 2022. They remain unconfirmed, so it is unclear whether or not Cowell would return in an on-screen capacity. This potential 16th season would also likely involve a move to a different network.

The job of an “X Factor” judge first involved sorting through a given season’s hundreds of auditioners to determine which were worthy of participating in the bootcamp stage. During this time, each judge would be assigned a mentee group of performers who were usually categorized by gender or age. They would then observe and comment on all of the performances during the live elimination rounds until one performer or group was chosen by home viewers as the winner.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions