‘The X Factor UK’: Winners in Chronological Order

In 2004, former “Pop Idol” judge Simon Cowell created “The X Factor” for British television with the goal of it far surpassing his previous show as the ultimate vocal talent competition. A new season aired every year until 2018, when Dalton Harris was crowned the latest winner. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about him and the 14 others on “The X Factor UK” winners list.

In June of 2022, reports began circulating that the UK version of “The X Factor” will soon return for a 16th season. While this information has not been entirely confirmed, the show’s resurgence would likely be a welcome one, given that “American Idol” has done well with US audiences since it was revived in 2018 and “The Voice” franchise is still going strong in both countries.

The format of “The X Factor” typically involved amateur singers auditioning privately for a panel of judges. Those deemed worthy of advancing had to survive more audition rounds before being accepted into the bootcamp stage, where they were placed in a typically gendered or age-based category and assigned a judge as a mentor. This led to a series of live elimination rounds that ultimately produced a single winner. The performer or group who came out on top each season was awarded a cash prize and a recording contract with Syco Music.

