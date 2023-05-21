‘The X Factor UK’ Winners: Ranked From Worst to Best

Countless amateur singers auditioned for the UK version of “The X Factor” during its original ITV run, but only 15 acts had what it took to go all the way. Now that the show might be returning after a years-long hiatus, we have taken a critical look back at the British vocalists who emerged as champions between 2004 and 2018. Scroll through our photo gallery to see all “The X Factor” winners ranked from worst to best.

“The X Factor” was created and initially judged by Simon Cowell, who sought to improve the format of preceding UK series (and “American Idol” exemplar) “Pop Idol.” Unconfirmed reports of a revival have been circulating since June of 2022 and indicate that a 16th season would likely take place on a different network.

In order to win “The X Factor,” a contestant had to successfully audition in front of a panel of judges and then be accepted into the bootcamp stage. They were then categorized (usually by gender or age) and placed under the mentorship of one judge before moving on to a series of live elimination rounds. During this stage, they mainly relied on the support of home viewers as they each strove to be the last one standing. Whoever did end up winning always received a cash prize and a recording contract with Syco Music.

