‘The X Factor UK’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

During its original 15-year run, the UK version of “The X Factor” attracted an average of 9.3 million viewers per season and launched the careers of several record-breaking singers, including Leona Lewis and Harry Styles. While some of the show’s winners have maintained successful music careers, others have faded into obscurity. Check out our photo gallery of “The X Factor winners” and where they are now.

“The X Factor” was first presented in September 2004 as the new and improved successor to ITV’s “Pop Idol” (2001-2003). Though a new season has not aired since 2018, unconfirmed reports of a revival have been circulating since June of 2022. Because of this indefinite hiatus, even the most recent victors have each had the opportunity to build somewhat of a resume.

To win “The X Factor,” a contestant first had to win the support of a majority of judges during their audition. If they then made it to the bootcamp stage, they were usually categorized by gender or age and assigned a mentor before the commencement of the live elimination rounds. They then mainly relied on viewer votes to get them to the end. The one performer or group who emerged victorious each season received a cash prize and a recording contract with Syco Music.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions