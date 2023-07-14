‘Theater Camp’ review round-up: Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in ‘sweet, wacky and very funny indie mockumentary’

On July 14, 2023, Searchlight Pictures released “Theater Camp” to predominantly positive reviews from critics, holding fresh at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Tony winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, instructors at a theater camp in New York that is run by Troy (Jimmy Tatro), a tech-bro out of his depth. Our heroes join forces with Glenn (Noah Galvin) and the youth at the camp to stage a production to keep the camp in existence.

The ensemble cast includes Patti Harrison, Alan S. Kim, Ayo Edebiri, Nathan Lee Graham, and Amy Sedaris. It was directed by Nick Lieberman and Gordon, who also co-wrote the movie with Platt and Galvin. Read our full review round-up below.

Johnny Oleksinski of New York Post says, “In co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s sweet, wacky and very funny indie mockumentary — admittedly best suited to folks who know who Mr. Mistoffelees is — the question we ask about each of the workers is: What are these adults doing there? Like in ‘Clue,’ everybody’s got an eccentric motivation.” He continues, “’Theater Camp’ is a film very much made — and will be most appreciated — by people who understand these bizarre, ‘Brigadoon’-like summer camps where artsy kids are both open-hearted and openly ruthless. The characters are not stereotypical or cliche, but alarmingly recognizable. I know far too many Rebecca-Dianes.”

Ethan Anderton of Slashfilm praises the movie, noting, “Shot in a cinéma vérité style that makes it feel like a lost episode of ‘Documentary Now,’ the film follows Troy as he tries to get a handle on running AdirondACTS while the frustrated, annoyed, and perpetually melodramatic instructors of the camp are just doing their best to put on their next show…Honestly, ‘Theater Camp’ feels like it would be a great lead-in to a full-on TV series that could easily utilize the temporary nature of the summer camp for even more extensively entertaining theater antics. The rich roster of characters mixed with the mockumentary style could easily wipe the eventual poor taste that “Glee” left in our mouths and could even serve as a worthy successor to both “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Adrian Horton of The Guardian was less impressed, stating, “There’s no fourth-wall breaking or talking heads, which usually provide the zings for this type of set-up. The visual language is generally chaotic and at times incoherent, but not in a way that underscores the playful cacophony of a summer camp. The mismatched aesthetic is further muddled by the film’s desaturated color palette for a grainy, muted texture – a choice that undermines rather than amplifies the excess of the characters and the general heightened intensity of a musical theater camp for very enthusiastic kids. (For a mockumentary that does elevate the campiness of youth theater and is actually funny, see: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’).”

Peter Debruge of Variety notes, “The cast may be largely composed of kids, but the movie doesn’t feel like it was made for their demographic. Flamboyant gay costume designer Gigi (Owen Thiele) sounds like he’s been watching too much ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Overly demanding dance instructor Clive (Nathan Lee Graham) tells the kids, ‘You need to know that only 3% of people make it. The rest of them end up in a mental facility or on a go-go box in Hell’s Kitchen.’ The actors aren’t unappealing per se (post ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Platt’s neuroses are sort of the point of his character), but they’re stuck in screechy self-parody mode, as editor Jon Philpot’s quick-cutting style and James McAlister’s enervating score amplify the sense of creative disorder.”

