‘Theater Camp’ trailer welcomes auditioners to a new Ben Platt and Molly Gordon comedy [Watch]

In the tradition of “Best in Show” and “For Your Consideration” but with the vibes of “Wet Hot American Summer,” here comes the new comedy “Theater Camp.” The feature, which premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by Searchlight Pictures soon after, will debut in theaters this summer.

Here’s the logline:

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

In addition to Platt, Gordon, Galvin, and Tatro, the film also stars “The Bear” actress Ayo Edebiri, Patti Harrison, and Amy Sedaris. Gordon, who is also set to appear in the new season of “The Bear,” is the co-director along with Nick Lieberman. Gordon, Platt, Galvin, and Lieberman are credited as co-writers of the script.

“Theater Camp” is out in theaters on July 14.

