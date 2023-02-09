‘Titanic’ box office flashback: The unsinkable run of James Cameron’s megahit

This weekend, James Cameron‘s “Titanic” (1997) will get a 25th anniversary re-release into roughly 1,800 theaters, allowing those who loved the movie when it was first released and those who have discovered it in the years since to see it back on the big screen. There will also be opportunities to see the Cameron’s 2012 3D upgrade that was produced following the success of “Avatar.” Read on for Gold Derby’s “Titanic” box office flashback.

Up until that point, Cameron was best known for sci-fi epics like “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” the latter two being enormous worldwide blockbuster hits. (1989’s “The Abyss” was a rare flop for Cameron.) By the time the filmmaker announced he would make a movie about the sinking of the Titanic, he had built enough trust from previous hits that few blinked at the (for the times) exorbitant $200 million budget. The movie would be co-distributed by 20th Century Fox and Paramount with the latter handling the domestic release.

There may have been some concern about him casting the younger, not quite known Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the roles of lovers from different classes of the ship. At that point, DiCaprio had already starred in Baz Lurhmann’s “Romeo+Juliet” but it hadn’t been released yet; the 20-year-old Winlet had also made waves in smaller movies like Ang Lee’s “Sense and Sensibility,” for which she received her first Oscar nomination.

SEE February 2023 box office preview: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ sets up Marvel’s Phase 5

The original plan was to release the movie on the 4th of July weekend, where Cameron had so much prior success with “Terminator 2.” Because Cameron was already breaking new ground with visual effects for the movie, “Titanic” lost its summer date and Paramount settled on a holiday release five months later. That announcement caused some concern that Cameron’s latest might suffer a similar fate as the ship and be an unmitigated disaster. (At that point, not a single person not involved directly with the film had seen it.)

“Titanic” opened fairly innocuously on December 19, 1997 in 2,674 theaters with an opening weekend of $28.6 million, which wasn’t that impressive even by late ‘90s standards. Granted, 2,674 theaters was a lot in those days, but that first weekend confirmed some of the concerns that “Titanic” might not recoup its hefty production budget.

In fact, “Titanic” was the #1 movie in North America for 15 weeks straight, becoming an unsinkable juggernaut, the first movie to achieve anything like that since 1982 when Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” was #1 for 16 weeks, but not consistently. That run was broken up a number of times until Thanksgiving, when it became the #1 movie again in its 25th week in theaters, which is still unheard of.

“Titanic” would rack up $300 million in just seven weeks, hit $400 million a few weeks later, and ended its run at the top of the box office with $515.3 million in April 1998. (For future trivia nights, the movie that knocked “Titanic” out of the top slot was a long forgotten one based on the “Lost in Space” television series.) At that time, no other movie had made more than $500 million in North America. The next movie to do that was Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

SEE 2022 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

On February 10, 1998, “Titanic” was nominated for 14 Oscars. That following weekend, the movie got bumped up into over 3,000 theaters for the first time, and it made $32.9 million that weekend, which was more than its opening. It didn’t get quite a bump after it won 11 of its 14 Oscar nominations on March 23, 1998, but “Titanic” would finally leave theaters in September 1998 after grossing $600.8 million in North America.

Back in the ’90s, the international market was not quite as profitable as it is these days, but the $1.2 billion “Titanic” made overseas was a bit of a turning point for that, contributing to its eventual $1.84 billion global take just for that initial release.

After the success of “Avatar” in 3D in 2009 and 2010, Cameron upgraded “Titanic” to 3D, and that was released into 2,674 theaters on April 6, 2012, making $17.3 million for the weekend and adding another $57.9 million to its box office domestically, as well another $292.6 million overseas, showing how much the international market had grown in those 14 years. Another smaller early holiday 2017 re-release didn’t do much more.

Although many movies have surpassed “Titanic’s” overall box office without the luxury of multiple re-releases, Cameron’s magnum opus is still considered a piece of unprecedented box office history unlike anything we’ve seen since, even with “Avatar” 12 years later. That’s because these days the box office is all about that opening weekend, there are more releases every weekend, and few movies are given the room to dominate for weeks the way “Titanic” did.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions