You better believe Tom Bergeron approves of Julianne Hough becoming a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host

After getting a thumbs up from Tyra Banks, incoming “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough has now gotten the seal of approval from the OG host himself, Tom Bergeron.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bergeron posted a split of an old photo of himself, Hough and her brother Derek Hough, and a photo of himself and Alfonso Ribeiro, the Season 19 champ and Hough’s co-host who joined last season as co-host alongside Banks. “Glad the show’s in good hands. Their feet ain’t bad, either,” Bergeron wrote.

“These feet could never fill your shoes, but I’ll bring my own and hope I do you proud!” Hough wrote in the comments. “I absolutely learned from the best! I completely and utterly adore you @tombergeron ❤️❤️❤️”

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

Hough, a two-time champ and former judge, joined as co-host for Season 32 two weeks ago, shortly after Banks announced she was leaving “Dancing” after three seasons to concentrate on her businesses. The supermodel was tapped in July 2020 to replace Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were abruptly fired as part of a creative overhaul. Banks’ tenure was divisive and fans repeatedly called for Bergeron to return, but the Emmy winner had moved on. “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, “Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here,'” he said in December 2020. “This train has left the station.”

Last week, Banks called Hough “a perfect choice” to serve as co-host. “The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek, a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge,” Banks said. “It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?