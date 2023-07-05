Tom Cruise wants to make ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies until he’s 80

Tom Cruise’s mission is to make “Mission: Impossible” movies until he’s 80.

During the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise said he hoped to emulate 80-year-old Harrison Ford, who is still playing Indiana Jones in theaters right now thanks to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Cruise turned 61 this week but shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, “Dead Reckoning Part One” features some of his most dangerous stunt work yet – including a speed-flying gag that left the film’s crew in “absolute terror.”

The actor has played Ethan Hunt in seven “Mission: Impossible” films so far, starting with 1996’s “Mission: Impossible” for director Brian De Palma. The two-part “Dead Reckoning” will conclude next year, with the possibility of “Mission: Impossible 9” to come.

In addition to his onscreen antics, Cruise has spent the last three years serving as an unofficial cheerleader for the movie industry. In 2020, he was one of the first major stars to stand behind Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which arrived during the coronavirus pandemic but before the vaccine was widely available. Last year, “Top Gun: Maverick” broke box office records and led to Steven Spielberg telling Cruise that he “saved Hollywood’s ass.” This year, Cruise championed “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Indiana Jones” – posting a photo of himself and McQuarrie standing in front of movie posters for the films.

“I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important,” Cruise said at the Australian premiere. “I still go the movies.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is out next week. The film already has one of the year’s best Rotten Tomatoes scores – and that makes sense because it absolutely rules.

