Tony Awards 2023 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Josh_Moore for an excellent score of 79.52% when predicting the 2023 Tony Awards nominations on Tuesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with three other people — Carter_Eldridge, JMo96 and Boots127 — but has the better point score of 25,270 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,300 people worldwide predicted these Broadway nominees with our top scorer getting 66 of 82 slots correct. Our champ got every nominee right for Best Play, Best Play Revival and Best Musical. The Tony Awards ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose airs live June 11 on CBS.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, David Buchanan is best at 75.90%. We have a four-way tie at 74.70% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Christopher Rosen and myself. Sam Eckmann and Paul Sheehan are then tied at 73.49%. Denton Davidson is next at 72.29%, and then Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond at 67.47%. Charles Bright and Rob Licuria finish at 65.06%. See Editors’ scores.

