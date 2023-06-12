Tony Awards 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Couverture for an outstanding score of 92.31% when predicting the 2023 Tony Awards winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with six people — our editor Sam Eckmann, contributor Jeffrey Kare, expert Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway), Jroemer, John Tracey and dannym97— but has the better point score of 165,780 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,200 people worldwide predicted these Broadway champs with our top scorer getting 24 of 26 categories correct. In fact, the only two misses were for Costume Design (Play) and Sound Design (Musical). The ceremony was hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in New York City.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Sam Eckmann is in first place at 92.31%. Paul Sheehan is in second at 88.46%. We then have a three-way tie at 84.62% for Charles Bright, David Buchanan and Joyce Eng. I follow at 80.77% and then Daniel Montgomery at 76.92%. Tied at 73.08% are Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon and Christopher Rosen. Next at 46.15% is Ray Richmond. See Editors’ scores.

