Tony Awards: Brian Lipton (Cititour) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Brian Lipton (Cititour) for a wonderful score of 78.31% when predicting the 2023 Tony Awards nominations on Tuesday morning. He is best among 10 Experts, journalists who cover Broadway throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 1,300 people worldwide predicted these Broadway nominees with our top scorer getting 65 of 82 slots correct. Our champ got every nominee right for Best Musical and Best Musical Revival. The Tony Awards ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose airs live June 11 on CBS.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

For the other nine Experts predicting, Gordon Cox (Variety) and Jan Simpson (Broadway and Me) are tied for second place at 77.11%. Next is David Gordon (Theatermania) at 75.90%. We then have a three-way tie at 74.70% for David Sheward (Cultural Weekly), Matt Windham (amNY) and Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway). Following at 73.49% is Susan Haskins-Doloff (Theater Talk). Finishing at 71.08% is Michael Musto (Queerty) and then Andy Humm (Gay USA) at 67.47%.

