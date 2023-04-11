2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 2): Stephen McKinley Henderson, Linedy Genao confirmed as lead actors

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on April 11, for the second time during the 2022-2023 Broadway season, to discuss the eligibility of seven productions for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held at the United Palace in Washington Heights, and will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Pictures From Home,” “A Doll’s House,” “Parade,” “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’,” “Bad Cinderella,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

SEE 2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 1): ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘1776’ and a change in voting procedure

The following determinations were made:

Stephen McKinley Henderson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

Michael Yeargan (scenic design) and 59 Productions (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “Pictures From Home.”

Dane Laffrey (scenic design) and Sven Ortel (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Parade.”

Robert Brill (scenic design) and Finn Ross (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’.”

Linedy Genao will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Bad Cinderella.”

WATCH JoAnn M. Hunter interview: ‘Bad Cinderella’ choreographer

All other eligibility is consistent with the opening-night credits. As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered lead while those below the title are considered featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

This round of rulings was devoid of any major surprises. Stephen McKinley Henderson and Linedy Genao were bumped up to the lead acting categories, as most pundits predicted. Other decisions clarified that projection and video designers would be eligible in the scenic design categories. Some other theater awards bodies have introduced a separate category for video and projection designers as the art form has grown more ubiquitous on Broadway, but the Tonys have so far not pursued a new category.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?