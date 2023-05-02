Tony Awards nominations: Every show and performer in the running

The 2023 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 2 by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The reveal of the roster of contenders was carried on the Tonys YouTube channel. While the nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were determined by a few dozen theater professionals, winners will be decided by upwards of 800 members of the Broadway community.
A whopping 38 shows were eligible for consideration by the nominating committee. On the play side, there are 17 original works and six revivals in the running. Over on the musical side, nine new tuners were in contention as were six musical revivals. The cutoff date for eligibility was April 27.
The Tony Awards are set for June 12 at United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights and will be hosted for the second year in a row by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.
The 2023 Tony Awards nominations list below includes all 26 competitive categories.
MUSICALS
Best Musical
Best Musical Revival
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Featured Actor (Musical)
Best Featured Actress (Musical)
Best Director (Musical)
Best Choreography
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Orchestrations
Best Costume Design (Musical)
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Best Sound Design (Musical)
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
PLAYS
Best Play
Best Play Revival
Best Actor (Play)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Actress (Play)
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Featured Actor (Play)
Best Featured Actress (Play)
Best Director (Play)
Best Costume Design (Play)
Best Lighting Design (Play)
Best Scenic Design (Play)
Best Sound Design (Play)
DISCUSS the Tony nominations with Broadway insiders in our notorious forums
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?