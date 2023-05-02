Tony Awards nominations: Every show and performer in the running

The 2023 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 2 by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The reveal of the roster of contenders was carried on the Tonys YouTube channel. While the nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were determined by a few dozen theater professionals, winners will be decided by upwards of 800 members of the Broadway community.

A whopping 38 shows were eligible for consideration by the nominating committee. On the play side, there are 17 original works and six revivals in the running. Over on the musical side, nine new tuners were in contention as were six musical revivals. The cutoff date for eligibility was April 27.

The Tony Awards are set for June 12 at United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights and will be hosted for the second year in a row by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

The 2023 Tony Awards nominations list below includes all 26 competitive categories.

MUSICALS

Best Musical

Best Musical Revival

Best Actor (Musical)

Best Actress (Musical)

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Best Director (Musical)

Best Choreography

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Orchestrations

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Best Sound Design (Musical)

PLAYS

Best Play

Best Play Revival

Best Actor (Play)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Actress (Play)

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Best Featured Actress (Play)



Best Director (Play)

Best Costume Design (Play)

Best Lighting Design (Play)



Best Scenic Design (Play)

Best Sound Design (Play)

