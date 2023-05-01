2023 Tonys predictions: Complete odds for 76th annual Tony Awards nominations

The 2022-2023 Broadway season that began way back last July with the opening of “The Kite Runner” featured a whopping 38 productions of new musicals, plays, and revivals. The incredibly impressive and competitive field makes predicting the nominations for the upcoming 76th annual Tony Awards difficult, so check out our racetrack odds below for the top 17 of 26 categories. The nominees will be announced tomorrow morning, May 2, and the ceremony will occur on June 11.

These official odds are derived from 2023 Tony predictions by our Experts, who cover theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, our Top 24 and All-Star Top 24 Users, and all of our Users who make up the largest (and often most savvy) bloc of predictors.

Below, see our 2023 Tony Awards predictions in 17 of the 26 categories. Make or edit your own predictions before the nominations are unveiled tomorrow morning.

MUSICALS

BEST MUSICAL

Kimberly Akimbo — 82/25

Some Like it Hot — 39/10

& Juliet — 9/2

Shucked — 9/2

New York, New York — 5/1

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Sweeney Todd — 13/5

Parade — 3/1

Into the Woods — 3/1

Camelot — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Victoria Clark (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 82/25

Annaleigh Ashford (“Sweeney Todd”) — 39/10

Micaela Diamond (“Parade”) — 9/2

Sara Bareilles (“Into the Woods”) — 9/2

Patina Miller (“Into the Woods”) — 16/1

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

J. Harrison Ghee (“Some Like it Hot”) — 18/5

Josh Groban (“Sweeney Todd”) — 4/1

Ben Platt (“Parade”) — 4/1

Brian d’Arcy James (“Into the Woods”) — 7/1

Christian Borle (“Some Like it Hot”) — 9/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Bonnie Milligan (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 82/25

Betsy Wolfe (“& Juliet”) — 4/1

NaTasha Yvette Williams (“Some Like it Hot”) — 9/2

Julia Lester (“Into the Woods”) — 11/1

Robyn Hurder (“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”) — 23/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Justin Cooley (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 7/2

Alex Newell (“Shucked”) — 5/1

Gavin Creel (“Into the Woods”) — 11/2

Kevin Del Aguila (“Some Like it Hot”) — 11/2

Jordan Donica (“Camelot”) — 15/2

BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)

Kimberly Akimbo — 37/10

Sweeney Todd — 39/10

Some Like it Hot — 9/2

Parade — 6/1

Into the Woods — 8/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Kimberly Akimbo — 82/25

Some Like it Hot — 39/10

Shucked — 9/2

Bad Cinderella — 7/1

Life of Pi — 7/1

BEST MUSICAL BOOK

Kimberly Akimbo — 82/25

Some Like it Hot — 4/1

Shucked — 9/2

& Juliet — 9/2

New York, New York — 15/2

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Some Like it Hot — 10/3

New York, New York — 19/5

& Juliet — 9/2

KPOP — 11/2

Shucked — 7/1

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

Leopoldstadt — 82/25

Fat Ham — 4/1

Life of Pi — 9/2

Between Riverside and Crazy — 5/1

Ain’t No Mo’ — 11/1

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

The Piano Lesson — 13/5

Death of a Salesman — 3/1

A Doll’s House — 69/20

Topdog/Underdog — 4/1

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Jodie Comer (“Prima Facie”) — 49/20

Jessica Chastain (“A Doll’s House”) — 3/1

Audra McDonald (“Ohio State Murders”) — 69/20

Laura Linney (“Summer, 1976”) — 6/1

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”) — 71/20

Sean Hayes (“Good Night, Oscar”) — 5/1

Marcel Spears (“Fat Ham”) — 5/1

Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Between Riverside and Crazy”) — 6/1

John David Washington (“The Piano Lesson”) — 10/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Sharon D Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”) — 10/3

Danielle Brooks (“The Piano Lesson”) — 4/1

Katy Sullivan (“Cost of Living”) — 6/1

Crystal Lucas-Perry (“Ain’t No Mo’”) — 13/2

Faye Castelow (“Leopoldstadt”) — 19/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Brandon Uranowitz (“Leopoldstadt”) — 7/2

Samuel L. Jackson (“The Piano Lesson”) — 9/2

Arian Moayed (“A Doll’s House”) — 5/1

David Krumholtz (“Leopoldstadt”) — 11/2

André De Shields (“Death of a Salesman”) — 10/1

BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)

Leopoldstadt — 17/5

Life of Pi — 19/5

Fat Ham — 11/2

The Piano Lesson — 13/2

Topdog/Underdog — 19/2

