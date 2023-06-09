2023 Tony Awards predictions: Toughest 4 musical categories made easy

Plenty of attention is dedicated to the Best Musical race during Tony Awards season, but how confident are you in predicting the design categories? These four races consistently yield surprise winners each year. Those surprises have the potential to completely derail your score in our Tony prediction contest, even if you manage to guess all of the acting winners correctly.

So let’s take a deep dive into the tough below-the-line musical categories that you’ll need to ace in order to score top marks on your 2023 Tony Awards predictions.

Scenic Design

There’s plenty of gorgeous scenic work in this category, but we can probably count out three contenders from the ultimate win. 59 Productions’ video design for “Camelot” is stunning, but Michael Yeargan’s minimal use of physical sets will keep it out of the running. Mimi Lien plopped “Sweeney Todd” in a gargantuan, industrial-themed pit, but some “Sweeney” purists yearned for a new take on the traditional revolving pie shop of the original production. The disheveled barn from “Shucked” is a constant source of beautiful stage pictures, courtesy of Scott Pask, but voters tend to prefer sets with more surprises and moving parts.

The win then, will come down to Pask’s other contender, Art Deco marvel “Some Like it Hot,” and Beowulf Boritt’s cityscape in “New York, New York.” Per usual, Boritt treats the audience with the “most” scenic elements of any show on Broadway this year. A maze of fire escapes provides interesting layers on stage and giant set pieces descend from the rafters. Odds are that Borritt will pick up a second Tony Award after prevailing for “Act One” in 2014.

Costume Design

Donna Zakowska likely created the most costumes of the category, as the actors in “New York, New York” seem like they are doing quick changes every other minute. Sophia Choi and Clint Ramos might have had the most fun with their designs, employing ample glamor and color for the music acts in “KPOP.” But these shows lag a bit behind two frontrunners, “& Juliet” and “Some Like it Hot,” which have struck more of a chord with the industry.

I am tempted to predict Paloma Young for her fanciful mashup of 90s hip hop style with Shakespearean elements. She adds to the overall explosion of color on stage at “& Juliet.” Young’s overall package might be more inventive, but one could argue that it lacks a singular costume “moment” that will stick out in voter’s memories. That’s where Gregg Barnes comes in for “Some Like it Hot.” The tuner features an on-stage costume change during the moment when Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee become Josephine and Daphne. Plus, Daphne’s red dress from Act 2 is a stunner which has featured heavily in the production’s marketing. It will be a photo finish, but I give a slight edge to “Some Like it Hot.”

Lighting Design

When it comes to lighting design, one should rarely bet against seven-time Tony winner Natasha Katz. She recently prevailed last year for “MJ,” and now has two musicals in contention this season, with “Some Like it Hot” and “Sweeney Todd.” Her evocative work on the Stephen Sondheim thriller is the likelier winner. Katz sets an ominous mood before the show even begins, then she makes the stage appear as if it’s going to be sucked into hell during the finale.

If anything is to stop Katz from winning an eighth trophy, it is Ken Billington for “New York, New York.” The industry veteran is a past winner for the (still running) 1997 revival of “Chicago.” In this love letter to NYC, Billington paints the stage in gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. But the moment that may clinch him a win is a beautifully realized “Manhattenhenge” (a real-life phenomenon where the sunset perfectly aligns with Manhattan’s grid). It is sure to remain etched in voter’s minds.

Sound Design

This is by far the toughest of the four races to call, as every nominee has a genuine shot. My gut says that Gareth Owen picks up a second consecutive win in the category for “& Juliet” after prevailing here for “MJ.” This Shakespearean remix is rife with pop hits, and as an audience member you feel the beats pulsing through your chest like you’re at a rock concert. This “full” sound helped Owen cruise to a victory for “MJ” and he has perfected this style with “& Juliet.”

Still, I have to imagine that Kai Harada’s more traditional design for “New York, New York” will attract plenty of support, as will Nevin Steinberg’s grand gothic treatment of “Sweeney Todd” (though the absence of the iconic factory whistle in this revival may cost him some votes). As strong as those two contenders are, I have a sneaking suspicion that “Into the Woods” is the show within striking position of “& Juliet.” Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann were tasked with making this beloved Stephen Sondheim musical sound as glorious as possible, and they succeeded. The pair already pulled off a surprise victory at the Drama Desk Awards, and this revival remains one of the most popular events of the season despite having closed many months ago.

