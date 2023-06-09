2023 Tony Awards predictions: Toughest 4 play categories made easy

Broadway insiders are always quick to offer their predictions for the big races at the Tony Awards, but if you’re aiming for a top score in our Tony Awards prediction contest you’ll need to make informed decisions in the below-the-line races. It’s time to look past the acting races and figure out who is ahead in the four design categories which could make or break your score.

This season’s crop of plays serve up some sensational stagecraft. There are life-like animal puppets, ghostly apparitions, elegant period gowns, amorphous dreamscapes, and more. The level of artistry on display with this set of nominees makes for challenging categories to predict. So let’s wade into these turbulent waters and attempt to make sense of each race.

Scenic Design

This should be an epic battle between “Life of Pi” and “A Christmas Carol.” The stagecraft on display in both plays is so impressive, it’s honestly difficult to fathom one of them losing. Dane Laffrey has crafted a puzzle box of a set for the Charles Dickens classic. The playing space is in a constant state of transformation, eliciting repeated refrains of “how did they do that?!” from the audience. Fellow nominee Lucy MacKinnon uses projection mapping to magically alter each scene, including one moment where a building appears to decay around Scrooge. Tim Hatley also employs a highly mechanized set to take the audience from the streets of India to a cargo ship in “Life of Pi.” Then Hatley crashes said ship in spectacular fashion. Video designer Andrzej Goulding simulates the brutal waves of a vast ocean surrounding Pi’s tiny boat. I’m giving “Life of Pi” a slight advantage since it is still running and will be fresher in voter’s minds.

Of course, there is precedence of Tony voters simply checking off the Best Play favorite in the design races. If that happens then Richard Hudson could prevail for his work on “Leopoldstadt.” But I think his purposeful use of blank space in his sets, however beautiful, may work against him given the grandiose nature of the competition.

Costume Design

Will Tony voters realize that puppets are on the ballot in this category? The answer to that question will likely determine the winner of this category. Tim Hatley’s traditional Indian outfits are beautiful, but might not be present enough to win on their own. But the Tony Administration ruled that the outstanding animal puppet design by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell is eligible for the costume design category. This pair already received an Olivier Award for this exceptional puppetry which brings the infamous tiger Richard Parker to life. But with designer names not appearing on the ballot, it’s unclear as to how many Tony voters will remember that they are considering the impressive menagerie of creatures.

If voters are not swayed by puppetry, “Leopoldstadt” is the likely winner for Brigitte Reiffenstuel’s intricate period garb. She has created accurate looks for five different time periods, beginning with 1899 Vienna fashion and ending in 1955. Still, there is an outside chance for both “Ain’t No Mo” and “Fat Ham,” which arguably have the flashiest clothing of the bunch. Dominique Fawn Hill unveils the cast in a fabulously queer fever dream in the surprise finale, with each actor ready for a disco-themed circuit party. But will that one memorable scene be enough for a win? Emilio Sosa showcases the most variety out of these nominees, with “Ain’t No Mo” requiring costumes for a church congregation, a trashy reality show, a women’s prison, and a drag queen flight attendant. If there is a spoiler waiting to happen, it is for the diverse array of costumes on display in “Ain’t No Mo.”

Lighting Design

This is another spot where “Life of Pi” may show some strength, as the lighting design is responsible for delineating space and embellishing the many eye-popping effects. But voters have been emerging from “Prima Facie” totally blown away, not only by Jodie Comer’s sensational performance, but by how the design elements support her. Natasha Chivers uses the lights to highlight Comer’s emotional state, as well as create stunning stage pictures by highlighting the walls of binders in creative ways. Neil Austin should also not be totally counted out for the many gorgeous tableaus in “Leopoldstadt,” and for the play’s overall aforementioned strength this season.

“A Christmas Carol” is the dark horse contender here, as Ben Stanton leans into an authentic Dickensian feel, lighting some scenes entirely by candlelight. The lighting then explodes with more haunting effects as each ghost emerges.

Sound Design

“Life of Pi” offers the most obvious sound work in the category, with Carolyn Downing creating the massive carnage of a shipwreck, a cacophony of animal noises, and the unceasing ocean waves. But the brother team of Ben Ringham and Max Ringham have two worthy alternatives which could pose a serious threat. First up is “Prima Facie,” which is propelled along by a pulsating hum and eerie breaths. Then there is “A Doll’s House,” where every spoken line has the sharp crispness of an audio book. It’s rare to encounter audiences buzzing about the sound design of a play as the curtain falls, but that is exactly what happens each night. Considering the overall love for this revival, “A Doll’s House” poses a major threat to “Life of Pi” (which failed to make the cut for Best Play).

If “Ain’t No Mo” and “A Christmas Carol” were still running, I would consider upsets from either. Joshua D. Reid creates an effectively spooky atmosphere for the Dickens tale, especially when the Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Come is revealed. Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams created one of the most impactful aural moments of the season in “Ain’t No Mo” when the entirety of Black American culture is unleashed from “Miss Bag.” But I fear that the details of sound design fade quicker in the human mind (as opposed to the visuals of costumes or sets), and so the winter closing dates of these two plays may hold them back from a win.

