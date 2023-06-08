2023 Tony Awards predictions: Complete odds for every category

After an extraordinary season boasting 38 productions of musicals, plays, and revivals, Broadway will toast its nominees and crown new winners at the upcoming 76th annual Tony Awards. If predicting the winners seems overwhelming with so many terrific contenders to choose between, check out our racetrack odds below for all 26 categories.

These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, the Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s ceremony, the All-Star Top 24 who have the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years, and all our Users who make up the largest and often savviest bloc of predictors.

On June 11, the Tonys begin with the first round of awards during a special called “Act One,” hosted by Julianna Hough and Skylar Astin, which airs at 6:30pm ET on Pluto TV via the Pluto TV Celebrity channel. The 76th annual Tony Awards then commences at 8:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, with Ariana DeBose returning as host.

Below, see our 2023 Tony Awards predictions in all 26 categories. Make or edit your own predictions until 6:30pm ET the evening of the ceremony.

MUSICALS

BEST MUSICAL

Kimberly Akimbo — 16/5

Some Like It Hot — 19/5

Shucked — 4/1

& Juliet — 9/2

New York, New York — 9/2

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Parade — 13/5

Sweeney Todd — 57/20

Into the Woods — 31/10

Camelot — 18/5

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Victoria Clark (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 16/5

Annaleigh Ashford (“Sweeney Todd”) — 39/10

Micaela Diamond (“Parade”) — 9/2

Sara Bareilles (“Into the Woods”) — 9/2

Lorna Courtney (“& Juliet”) — 9/2

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

J. Harrison Ghee (“Some Like It Hot”) — 17/5

Josh Groban (“Sweeney Todd”) — 9/2

Ben Platt (“Parade”) — 9/2

Christian Borle (“Some Like It Hot”) — 6/1

Brian D’Arcy James (“Into the Woods”) — 13/2

Colton Ryan (“New York, New York”) — 7/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Bonnie Milligan (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 31/10

Betsy Wolfe (“& Juliet”) — 4/1

NaTasha Yvette Williams (“Some Like It Hot”) — 4/1

Julia Lester (“Into the Woods”) — 9/2

Ruthie Ann Miles (“Sweeney Todd”) — 9/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Alex Newell (“Shucked”) — 82/25

Justin Cooley (“Kimberly Akimbo”) — 19/5

Kevin Del Aguila (“Some Like It Hot”) — 4/1

Jordan Donica (“Camelot”) — 9/2

Kevin Cahoon (“Shucked”) — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)

Kimberly Akimbo — 17/5

Parade — 18/5

Some Like It Hot — 4/1

Into the Woods — 9/2

Shucked — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Kimberly Akimbo — 31/10

Some Like It Hot — 39/10

Shucked — 4/1

KPOP — 9/2

Almost Famous — 9/2

BEST MUSICAL BOOK

Kimberly Akimbo — 16/5

Some Like It Hot — 4/1

Shucked — 4/1

& Juliet — 9/2

New York, New York — 9/2

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Some Like It Hot — 16/5

Kimberly Akimbo — 39/10

& Juliet — 4/1

Shucked — 9/2

New York, New York — 9/2

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Some Like It Hot — 16/5

New York, New York — 19/5

& Juliet — 9/2

KPOP — 9/2

Sweeney Todd — 9/2

BEST SCENIC DESIGN (MUSICAL)

New York, New York — 10/3

Some Like It Hot — 19/5

Sweeney Todd — 4/1

Camelot — 9/2

Shucked — 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (MUSICAL)

Some Like It Hot — 17/5

& Juliet — 9/2

Camelot — 5/1

New York, New York — 11/2

KPOP — 13/2

Parade — 7/1

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (MUSICAL)

Sweeney Todd — 69/20

Some Like It Hot — 9/2

New York, New York — 9/2

& Juliet — 6/1

Parade — 13/2

Camelot — 13/2

BEST SOUND DESIGN (MUSICAL)

& Juliet — 69/20

New York, New York — 39/10

Sweeney Todd — 4/1

Into the Woods — 4/1

Shucked — 9/2

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

Leopoldstadt — 16/5

Fat Ham — 19/5

Ain’t No Mo’ — 9/2

Between Riverside and Crazy — 9/2

Cost of Living — 9/2

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

A Doll’s House — 13/5

Topdog/Underdog — 57/20

The Piano Lesson — 31/10

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — 71/20

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Jodie Comer (“Prima Facie”) — 12/5

Jessica Chastain (“A Doll’s House”) — 57/20

Audra McDonald (“Ohio State Murders”) — 17/5

Jessica Hecht (“Summer, 1976”) — 71/20

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Between Riverside and Crazy”) — 7/2

Sean Hayes (“Good Night, Oscar”) — 18/5

Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”) — 4/1

Corey Hawkins (“Topdog/Underdog”) — 9/2

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Topdog/Underdog”) — 9/2

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Crystal Lucas-Perry (“Ain’t No Mo’”) — 71/20

Katy Sullivan (“Cost of Living”) — 39/10

Miriam Silverman (“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”) — 39/10

Nikki Crawford (“Fat Ham”) — 4/1

Kara Young (“Cost of Living”) — 9/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Brandon Uranowitz (“Leopoldstadt”) — 16/5

Samuel L. Jackson (“The Piano Lesson”) — 39/10

Arian Moayed (“A Doll’s House”) — 9/2

Jordan E. Cooper (“Ain’t No Mo’”) — 9/2

David Zayas (“Cost of Living”) — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)

Leopoldstadt — 17/5

Life of Pi — 9/2

Fat Ham — 5/1

A Doll’s House — 11/2

Ain’t No Mo’ — 13/2

Cost of Living — 7/1

SCENIC DESIGN (PLAY)

Life of Pi — 31/10

Leopoldstadt — 39/10

A Christmas Carol — 9/2

Prima Facie — 9/2

Good Night, Oscar — 9/2

COSTUME DESIGN (PLAY)

Life of Pi — 10/3

Leopoldstadt — 19/5

Fat Ham — 9/2

Ain’t No Mo’ — 9/2

Good Night, Oscar — 9/2

LIGHTING DESIGN (PLAY)

Life of Pi — 5/1

Prima Facie — 11/2

A Christmas Carol — 6/1

Leopoldstadt — 6/1

Fat Ham — 13/2

A Doll’s House — 13/2

Death of a Salesman — 7/1

SOUND DESIGN (PLAY)

Life of Pi — 16/5

A Christmas Carol — 4/1

A Doll’s House — 4/1

Prima Facie — 9/2

Ain’t No Mo’ — 9/2

