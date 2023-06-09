2023 Tony Awards predictions: What musicals and performances will win? [WATCH]

Best Musical is arguably the most coveted trophy of the Tony Awards, and the race this year has narrowed down to two beloved contenders. I am joined by fellow Broadway fanatic David Buchanan to debate Best Musical, as well as the other competitive musical races ahead of the ceremony on June 11. Watch the full video slugfest above.

I point out that “Some Like it Hot” has enjoyed plenty of accolades in the run up to this year’s Tony telecast, including Best Musical wins from the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. The only issue is that the prohibition-age tuner didn’t face “Kimberly Akimbo” at any of those ceremonies. Those awards bodies already considered the intimate musical for its previous Off-Broadway run.

“I think they’re really neck and neck,” admits David, noting that “Some Like it Hot” has the potential to do well across-the-board and rack up a large number of wins. Still, we both have confidence predicting odds-on favorite “Kimberly Akimbo” for offering “something unique and special.” Voters usually can’t resist a show that tugs at the heartstrings, which is this show’s specialty. Other contenders “& Juliet,” “New York, New York,” and “Shucked” will be competitive for other categories, but are unlikely to collect the Best Musical prize.

David and I are much less confident in our picks for Revival of a Musical, with “Into the Woods,” “Parade,” and “Sweeney Todd” all enjoying an equal shot to win. David is eyeing the “grandeur” of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” to pull off a victory, but has ultimately slotted “Parade” in his top position. “It’s got the reviews, it’s got acclaim, it’s incredibly topical, it has a really important message at this moment in time. So that is kind of pushing it just a little bit over the edge for me,” he explains. I am also predicting “Parade” to win, but I’m certain that this will be one of the closest votes of the night and am coming quite close to swapping it out for “Into the Woods.” Despite the production being closed for months at this point, I’m still hearing voters talk about how much they adored it.

We foresee a battle between “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Parade” in the Director of a Musical race. David is backing Jessica Stone for translating the intimacy of “Kimberly Akimbo” into a larger Broadway house. I’m thinking voters may finally say “it’s time” when it comes to “Parade” director Michael Arden. This is his third nomination after helming acclaimed revivals of “Spring Awakening” and “Once on This Island.”

As the discussion shifts to the acting races, David notes that Annaleigh Ashford is gaining momentum for her zany interpretation of Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd.” “I think she’s incredible in the role and it’s really like it’s a reinterpretation,” says David. But even though Ashford just picked up the coveted Distinguished Performance award from the Drama League, we both are sticking with Victoria Clark’s tender transformation in the title role of “Kimberly Akimbo” as our prediction for Lead Actress in a Musical.

Clark may be joined in the winners circle by her co-star Bonnie Milligan who is favored to claim Featured Actress in a Musical. Nothing has convinced me to drop her from the top spot in my lineup since we first launched the prediction center, though I note that Betsy Wolfe (“& Juliet”) and NaTasha Yvette Williams (“Some Like it Hot”) are worthy challengers who may eat up votes. David doesn’t buy the argument that Milligan has competition, however. “I’m trying not to overthink too many categories,” he states. That’s probably a smart move.

History could be made in both Lead and Featured Actor in a Musical. J. Harrison Ghee (“Some Like it Hot”) and Alex Newell (“Shucked”) are the first ever nonbinary nominees in those acting races, and there is a strong possibility that they will both become the first nonbinary acting winners. But they will have to fend off beloved performances from Ben Platt (“Parade”) and Justin Cooley (“Kimberly Akimbo”), respectively. David and I agree that Ghee and Newell have two of the most talked-about musical numbers of the season, and the actors’ standing ovations during those moments might be what propels them to a win.

Be sure to watch our entire video debate to hear our complete thoughts on every musical category. Can “Shucked” or “& Juliet” snatch Book of a Musical away from “Kimberly Akimbo”? Will voters prefer traditional orchestrations or those of reinvented pop hits? And what is happening with those tricky design categories? Sift through our lively deliberation before logging your own final Tony Awards predictions.

