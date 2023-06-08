Tony Awards: A closer look at the two revival races

Revivals have been a mainstay of Broadway for decades. But it wasn’t until the 31st ceremony in 1977 that the Tony Awards added a new category honoring these productions. The nominees for the inaugural prize were “Guys and Dolls,” “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Three Penny Opera” with “Porgy and Bess” taking the honors. Other winners over the years included “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Anything Goes,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Gypsy.”

In 1994, the category was divided into best revival of a musical with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” winning the award and “An Inspector Calls” taking home the best revival of a play honor.

This year’s nominees in both categories celebrate the work of Stephen Sondheim, Henrik Ibsen and three landmark black playwrights: August Wilson, Suzan-Lori Parks and Lorraine Hansberry. Here’s a closer look at this year’s contenders.

Best Revival of a Musical

“Into the Woods”

“Company,” the gender-bender reimagining of Sondheim’s 1970 musical, won this award last year. So will be back-to-back wins for the late, great influential composer? The classic original 1987 production of “Into the Woods,” which ran for 765 performances, was nominated for 10 Tonys. Though it lost the top award to “The Phantom of Opera,” the musical won for best book by director James Lapine, original score and best actress for Joanna Gleason. The 2002 revival, also directed by Lapine, received 10 Tony nominations winning for best revival and lighting design. The current nominee, which began its life as a City Center “Encores!” presentation, is in contention for six Tonys.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Into the Woods” is going mano a mano with Sondheim’s 1979 grand guignol masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The original production, which ran for 557 performances, sliced its way to nine Tony nominations, winning eight including best musical, original score, best book for Hugh Wheeler, best direction for Harold Prince, best actor for Len Cariou and actress for Angela Lansbury. It was first revived in 1989, running 188 performances, receiving four nominations but coming up empty handed. The 2005 revival, which racked up 349 performances, was nominated for six honors winning best direction for John Doyle and orchestrations. The acclaimed current revival, which opened March 26th this year, is nominated for eight Tonys included best revival, best actor for Josh Groban and actress for Annaleigh Ashford.

“Camelot”

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy adored this Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe musical about King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot. The critics and the Tonys not so much. The 1960 original, staged by Moss Hart, failed to receive a best musical nomination, as well as nominations for original score and featured actor for Robert Goulet. It did earn five including best actress for Julie Andrews and winning best actor for Richard Burton. And Burton returned to the role of King Arthur in a 1980 revival nominated for two Tonys: best reproduction and featured actor for Paxton Whitehead. This revival had a return engagement in 1981 this time around with Richard Harris, who starred in the 1967 movie adaptation. And in 1993, Goulet took over the role of King Arthur in a production which ran 56 performances. The current production, which has a new book by Aaron Sorkin, is up for five Tonys including best revival and featured actor for Jordon Donica as Lancelot.

“Parade”

The original 1998 production only lasted 85 performances but landed nine Tony nominations including best musical and best direction for Harold Prince, winning for Alfred Uhry’s book and Jason Robert Brown’s score. The current revival starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, is vying in six categories including best revival, actor, and actress.

Best Revival of a Play

“The Piano Lesson”

The original 1990 production of Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama was nominated for five Tonys including best play, best direction for Lloyd Richards, actor for Charles S. Dutton and featured actress for S. Epatha Merkerson. The revival, which closed in January after 124 performances, is up for two Tonys. Besides best revival, Samuel L. Jackson is nominated for featured actor.

“A Doll’s House”

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 drama first appeared on Broadway ten years later. There have been 13 more productions with only four of those since the first Tony Awards in 1947. Liv Ullmann was Tony nominated for lead actress for a 1975 production, while a 1995 staging, which ran 150 performances, made a clean sweep winning Tonys in all four categories in which it was nominated-best revival, best actress for Janet McTeer, featured actor for Owen Teale and direction for Anthony Page. The current revival, which closed the night before the Tony Awards, is vying for six honors including best revival, actress for Jessica Chastain and direction for Jamie Lloyd.

“Topdog/Underdog”

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 2002 production of “Topdog/Underdog” — she was the first female black playwright to win the Pulitzer –received nominations for best play and actor for Jeffrey Wright. The revival, which closed in January after 101 performances, is up for three Tonys. Including best revival, the production’s two performers-Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul Mateen II, are nominated for lead actor.

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Lorraine Hansberry made history in 1959 as the first black female playwright to have a show produced on Broadway -“A Raisin in the Sun.” Sadly, she was suffering from pancreatic cancer during the original 1964 production of “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.” And in fact, it closed on Jan 12. 1965, just two days after her death at age of 34. Alice Ghostley won the Tony for featured actress as a snobby, upper-class racist named Mavis Parodus Bryson. Though a 1972 production ran just five performances, Frances Sternhagen earned a nomination for featured actress for playing Mavis. The current production, which began off-Broadway, is nominated for two Tonys: best revival and featured actress for Miriam Silverman for, you guessed it, portraying Mavis.

