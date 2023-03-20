Tony Shalhoub to reprise Emmy-winning ‘Monk’ role in Peacock original movie

Thirteen years after the comedy-mystery series “Monk” ended its successful eight-season run on the USA Network, star Tony Shalhoub and many of his cast mates are set to reprise their roles in the Peacock original telefilm “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Shalhoub is also serving as co-executive producer on the new project along with former “Monk” team members Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk.

Shalhoub, who played fastidious sleuth Adrian Monk on the original show, will be rejoined by supporting players Ted Levine (Capt. Stottlemeyer), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lt. Disher), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk), and Héctor Elizondo (Dr. Bell). The new movie will also prominently feature a currently undisclosed actress in the role of Monk’s stepdaughter, Molly Evans, who was first portrayed by Alona Tal (“Little Fires Everywhere”) in the series finale.

When viewers last saw Monk, he had just finished solving his wife, Trudy’s, murder case after 12 long years. As it turned out, she was killed by a judge with whom she had had an affair that resulted in the birth of Molly. Once Monk succeeded in stopping the murderer from silencing any more people with knowledge of the scandal (including himself), he set out to meet Molly, who he found was working as a writer.

According to NBC Universal executive Michael Sluchan, this film “has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance [and] is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.” UCP president Beatrice Springborn echoes that sentiment, saying “new and returning fans of ‘Monk’ will love” the new special, which she calls “fresh, fun, and imaginative.”

Shalhoub received eight Emmy nominations for his “Monk” performance that led to wins in 2003, 2005, and 2006. He was also honored with two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe. Since the show ended, he has won two more individual SAG Awards and another Emmy for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a Tony for “The Band’s Visit.”

“Monk” will be the second USA program to continue as a Peacock movie, following fellow detective comedy series “Psych.” The streamer has produced two sequels to the USA original film “Psych: The Movie,” entitled “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” and “Psych 3: This Is Gus.” “Community: The Movie,” which will serve as a continuation of NBC’s “Community,” is also expected to premiere on Peacock in 2023.

