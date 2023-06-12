Tonys 2023: Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway) for an amazing score of 92.31%. He is tops among 11 journalists who cover the theatre world throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 1,200 people worldwide predicted these Broadway champs with our top scorer getting 24 of 26 categories correct. In fact, the only two misses were for Costume Design (Play) and Play Revival. The ceremony was hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in New York City.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 10 Experts predicting, four are tied for second place at 84.62%: Brian Lipton (Cititour), Michael Musto (Queerty), Peter Travers (ABC) and Matt Windham (amNY). Andy Humm (Gay USA) is next at 80.77%. Following at 76.92% are Gordon Cox (Variety) and Susan Haskins-Doloff (Theater Talk). Jan Simpson (Broadway and Me) is next at 73.08%. Next are David Sheward (Cultural Weekly) at 69.23% and Jack Smart (Backstage) at 57.69%.

