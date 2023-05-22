Tony predictions: Will Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’ or ‘Sweeney Todd’ win Best Musical Revival or cancel each other out?

This year’s Tony race for Best Musical Revival has two Stephen Sondheim shows (“Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd”) in contention. Will one of them win or will they cancel each other out? Let’s go over both of them.

“Into the Woods” combines several fairy tales and explores the consequences of the characters’ quests. The main storyline focuses on a childless baker and his wife as they go into the woods to break a spell set upon them by a witch. There they run into various classic fairy tale characters, all before revealing what happens after “happily ever after.”

The original production won three Tonys in 1988 for Best Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason, Best Musical Book for James Lapine, and Best Original Score for Sondheim. Meanwhile, Best Musical that year went to “The Phantom of the Opera,” which wound up with six other awards. The last remounting of “Into the Woods” in 2002 only won two Tonys for Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design for Brian MacDevitt.

As of this writing the most recent Broadway revival is in third place to win with 31/10 odds. It could be at a disadvantage due to it being the only closed show nominated. Though voters still have to log every production they’ve seen throughout the season into a portal system, new rules were applied this year stipulating that if a voter only missed one nominee in any category, they’ll be given a pass and can vote anyway. But if they missed more than one, then they won’t be allowed to vote. That factor does put “Into the Woods” on shaky ground.

“Sweeney Todd” follows Benjamin Barker, a barber in Victorian London who 15 years ago was thrown out of the country by the corrupt Judge Turpin. Now going by Sweeney Todd, Benjamin returns to London and sets up shop in his old flat above the pie shop of Mrs. Lovett, awaiting the day he can exact razor-edged revenge on the Judge.

The original production won eight Tonys (including Best Musical) in 1979. In fact, the only award it didn’t win was Best Lighting Design for Ken Billington, which instead went to Roger Morgan for “The Crucifer of Blood.” The first remounting received four nominations in 1990, but won nothing. The production lost Best Revival to “Gypsy,” Bob Gunton lost Best Actor (Musical) to James Naughton for “City of Angels,” Beth Fowler lost Best Actress (Musical) to Tyne Daly for “Gypsy,” and Susan H. Schulman lost Best Director (Musical) to Tommy Tune for “Grand Hotel.”

The last main stem outing received six nominations in 2006, and only won two awards for Best Director (Musical) for John Doyle and Best Orchestrations for Sarah Travis. The production was the frontrunner to win Best Musical Revival, but lost in an upset to “The Pajama Game.” Patti LuPone was also expected to win Best Actress (Musical), but she too lost in an upset, which was to LaChanze for the original production of “The Color Purple.” Meanwhile, Michael Cerveris and Manoel Felciano both lost their respective categories of Best Actor (Musical) and Best Featured Actor (Musical) to John Lloyd Young and Christian Hoff for “Jersey Boys.”

As of this writing the current revival of “Sweeney Todd” is in second place to win with 14/5 odds. However, it could be at a disadvantage due to Thomas Kail surprisingly missing out on a bid for Best Director (Musical). The last Best Musical Revival winner that didn’t have a directing nomination was the Jerry Zaks-helmed production of “La Cage aux Folles” back in 2005.

That year was considered a weak season for musical revivals as there were only three of them overall. The other two, “Pacific Overtures” directed by Amon Miyamoto and “Sweet Charity” directed by Walter Bobbie, didn’t have directing noms either. Meanwhile, the last time a show won Best Musical Revival without a directing nomination over another that did have its director recognized was 1999. That year the Graciela Daniele-helmed production of “Annie Get Your Gun” prevailed over the Michael Mayer-helmed “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

With two Sondheim musicals up against each other, there is another important factor we should be taking into account. Usually when there are two shows by the same composer and/or lyricist in contention for Best Musical Revival, they both lose to something else. Past examples are:

1996 – Sondheim’s “Company” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” both lost to “The King and I.”

1999 – Lyricist Carolyn Leigh‘s “Little Me” and “Peter Pan” both lost to the aforementioned “Annie Get Your Gun.”

2008 – Sondheim’s “Gypsy” (lyricist only) and “Sunday in the Park with George” (composer and lyricist) both lost to “South Pacific.”

2012 – Lyricist Tim Rice and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s “Evita” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” both lost to “Porgy and Bess.”

2015 – Lyricists Betty Comden and Adolph Green‘s “On the Town” and “On the Twentieth Century” both lost to “The King and I.”

2016 – Composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick‘s “Fiddler on the Roof” and “She Loves Me” both lost to “The Color Purple.”

Whether or not that trend will break for the first time this year remains to be seen. Or it could bode well for “Parade,” which is currently predicted to win with 13/5 odds. That production could follow a similar path to director Michael Arden‘s previous musical revival, “Once on This Island.” When the latter show first premiered on Broadway, it was in a very competitive season which resulted in “The Will Rogers Follies” winning the 1991 Tony for Best Musical. “Miss Saigon” won three acting awards for Jonathan Pryce, Lea Salonga, and Hinton Battle while “The Secret Garden” won Best Featured Actress (Musical) for Daisy Eagan, Best Musical Book for Marsha Norman, and Best Scenic Design for Heidi Landesman.

Sadly, “Once on This Island” went home empty-handed. But when the revival contended in 2018 it pulled off quite an upset for Best Musical Revival over remounts of golden age classics “Carousel” and “My Fair Lady.” Of all three nominees that year, “Once on This Island” not only stood out as unique against the other two shows, but voters probably felt that the musical didn’t quite get the recognition it deserved during its first go around.

With “Parade,” while the original production did win two Tonys in 1999 for Alfred Uhry‘s book and Jason Robert Brown‘s score, it lost Best Musical to “Fosse.” In that scenario, “Parade” struggled to find an audience earlier in the season and closed a little over three months before the ceremony. So like “Once on This Island,” voters may feel “Parade” didn’t get the recognition it deserved the first time and give the revival their vote this time.

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Awards through June 11

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?