Tonys 2023: Which veteran performer deserves the next Lifetime Achievement Award? [Poll]

This year’s Tonys will be held on June 11, so the American Theatre Wing will likely be announcing its lifetime achievement award recipient in the near future. Who do you think should take home this prestigious trophy, which honors an individual’s body of work? It has gone to veteran stage performers, directors, choreographers, playwrights, songwriters, producers, and designers. In some years we get multiple recipients.

Last year legendary five-time competitive Tony winner Angela Lansbury received this honor about four months before her death on October 11 at the age of 96. The following living performers have also already received this award and thus won’t be chosen again: Tommy Tune, James Earl Jones, Chita Rivera, and Rosemary Harris.

Here are the 10 possibilities featured in our poll below, all performers over the age of 65. Vote to let us know who you’d like to see honored.

ALAN ALDA

Three-time Tony nominee for “The Apple Tree” (1967), “Jake’s Women” (1992), and “Glengarry Glen Ross” (2005). Son of Tony-winning actor Robert Alda (“Guys and Dolls,” 1951).

JULIE ANDREWS

Three-time Tony nominee for “My Fair Lady” (1957), “Camelot” (1961), and “Victor/Victoria” (1996). Three-time ceremony co-host in 1970, 1984, and 1991.

BETTY BUCKLEY

Tony winner for originating the role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s “Cats” (1983). Previous nominee for “Triumph of Love” (1998).

JOHN CULLUM

Two-time Tony winner for “Shenandoah” (1975) and “On the Twentieth Century” (1978). Three additional nominations for “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” (1966), “Urinetown” (2002), and “110 in the Shade” (2007).

SANDY DUNCAN

Three-time Tony nominee for “Canterbury Tales” (1969), “The Boy Friend” (1971), and “Peter Pan” (1980).

JOEL GREY

Tony winner for originating the role of the Master of Ceremonies in “Cabaret” (1967), which also earned him an Oscar for that musical’s subsequent 1972 film adaptation. Three additional nominations as an actor for “George M!” (1969), “Goodtime Charley” (1975), and “The Grand Tour” (1979). Previous nominee as co-director for “The Normal Heart” (2011).

GEORGE HEARN

Two-time Tony winner for “La Cage aux Folles” (1984) and “Sunset Boulevard” (1995). Three additional nominations for “Watch on the Rhine” (1980), “A Doll’s Life” (1983), and “Putting It Together” (2000).

ESTELLE PARSONS

Five-time Tony nominee for “The Seven Descents of Myrtle” (1969), “And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little” (1971), “Miss Margarida’s Way” (1978), “Morning’s at Seven” (2002), and “The Velocity of Autumn” (2014).

LESLIE UGGAMS

Tony winner for “Hallelujah, Baby!” (1968). Previous nominee for August Wilson‘s “King Hedley II” (2001). One-time ceremony co-host in 1977.

BEN VEREEN

Tony winner for originating the role of the Leading Player in “Pippin” (1973). Previous nominee for originating the role of Judas Iscariot in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1972).

