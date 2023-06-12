Macy Schmidt is the groundbreaking orchestrator behind Tonys opening number

If you watched host Ariana DeBose dance her way through the stellar opening number at the 2023 Tony Awards, you may have wondered: who is that woman playing the piano in the lobby of the United Palace? You wouldn’t be alone. The musician in question is newly minted Tony winner Macy Schmidt, and she made history this season.

Schmidt received her first Tony nomination this year as a co-producer on “Parade.” She became a Tony winner when that production prevailed in the Best Revival of a Musical race. But she made history with her other project this year: serving as an additional orchestrator for Best Musical winner “Kimberly Akimbo.” Schmidt is the only woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history.

She crafted the wordless opening number after receiving a phone call from DeBose. The ceremony had to move forward without a script due to a compromise made with the striking Writers Guild, and the host wanted to highlight dance at the top of the show. In collaboration with DeBose’s longtime music director, Benjamin Rauhala, who served as an additional arranger, Schmidt ran with the host’s vision to show off some Latin flair at the top of the telecast.

Schmidt also included musicians from her all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, The Broadway Sinfonietta, during the performance. She serves as founder and CEO of the group. Then the orchestrator herself was featured in a core sequence of the dance number, playing piano as DeBose and other dancers swirled around her in the opulent theater lobby. The number successfully showcased the power of music and physical performance in the absence of words.

Musical theater fans may also recognize Schmidt as one of the creators of “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” which was nominated for a Webby Award.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?